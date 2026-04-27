A.S. Waterman Publishing — Script Licensing

About this shop
IMPORTANT! Please read:
Each purchase grants a single copy of the script for review purposes only*. Please increase quantity to match the number of scripts you are requesting for review (max. 9). You will be able to specify which scripts you'd like at checkout.
Orders will be reviewed and requested scripts sent to you via e-mail within the next 2–3 business days.
* Review script purchase DOES NOT grant any licensing rights for production/performance, distribution, etc.
IMPORTANT! Please read:
Script licensing requires playwright approval prior to purchase. Please order review script(s) first and follow the provided instructions to request a licensing quote.
Pricing is dependent on type of organization, number of performances, etc. Once your request has been approved for production, you will receive a total licensing fee. Please input the price you were quoted where it says "Enter amount."*
Orders will be reviewed and the licensing contract sent to you via e-mail within the next 2–3 business days.
* If the amount you input and pay is less than the licensing fee you were quoted, your order will be canceled and refunded.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!