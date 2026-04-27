A.S. Waterman Publishing — Script Licensing

IMPORTANT! Please read:

Script licensing requires playwright approval prior to purchase. Please order review script(s) first and follow the provided instructions to request a licensing quote.



Pricing is dependent on type of organization, number of performances, etc. Once your request has been approved for production, you will receive a total licensing fee. Please input the price you were quoted where it says "Enter amount."*



Orders will be reviewed and the licensing contract sent to you via e-mail within the next 2–3 business days.



* If the amount you input and pay is less than the licensing fee you were quoted, your order will be canceled and refunded.