ASA Alice Advertisement Donation

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Donation of $150, Please Submit Image in Portrait Orientation. You may choose do donate in cash, or online. Donations must be received prior to the printing of our program [March 10, 2026]. Advertisement will be printed in black & white.
Donation of $100, Please Submit Image in Landscape Orientation. You may choose do donate in cash, or online. Donations must be received prior to the printing of our program [March 10, 2026]. Advertisement will be printed in black & white.
Donation of $50, Please Submit Image in Portrait Orientation. You may choose do donate in cash, or online. Donations must be received prior to the printing of our program [March 10, 2026].
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