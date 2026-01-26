our lady queen of martyrs catholic academy

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our lady queen of martyrs catholic academy

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ASA Alice Advertisement Donation

Full Page Ad
$150

Donation of $150, Please Submit Image in Portrait Orientation. You may choose do donate in cash, or online. Donations must be received prior to the printing of our program [March 10, 2026]. Advertisement will be printed in black & white.

Half Page Ad
$100

Donation of $100, Please Submit Image in Landscape Orientation. You may choose do donate in cash, or online. Donations must be received prior to the printing of our program [March 10, 2026]. Advertisement will be printed in black & white.

Quarter Page Ad
$50

Donation of $50, Please Submit Image in Portrait Orientation. You may choose do donate in cash, or online. Donations must be received prior to the printing of our program [March 10, 2026].

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