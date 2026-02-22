Association of South-Asian A Cappella

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Association of South-Asian A Cappella

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ASA Official Merchandise

2026 A3 T-Shirt
$15

Rep A3 2026: Serving looks one note at a time.


Merch design will be released on April 11th, 2026

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A3 2018 Chicago Legacy T-Shirt item
A3 2018 Chicago Legacy T-Shirt item
A3 2018 Chicago Legacy T-Shirt
$10

Claim your own piece of history with this legacy merch from the past decade!

*Only 5 Smalls and 2 Mediums left!!*

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A3 2019 DC Legacy T-Shirt item
A3 2019 DC Legacy T-Shirt item
A3 2019 DC Legacy T-Shirt
$10

Claim your own piece of history with this legacy merch from the past decade!

*Only 4 X-Smalls, 6 Smalls, and 6 Mediums left!!*

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A3 2019 Legacy Silver Tumbler item
A3 2019 Legacy Silver Tumbler item
A3 2019 Legacy Silver Tumbler
$7

Claim your own piece of history with this legacy merch from the past decade!

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A3 2019 Legacy Duffel Bag item
A3 2019 Legacy Duffel Bag item
A3 2019 Legacy Duffel Bag
$12

Claim your own piece of history with this legacy merch from the past decade!

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A3 Legacy Square Stickers
Free

Claim your own piece of history with this legacy merch from the past decade!

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A3 2022 San Antonio Legacy T-Shirt item
A3 2022 San Antonio Legacy T-Shirt item
A3 2022 San Antonio Legacy T-Shirt
$10

Claim your own piece of history with this legacy merch from the past decade!

*Only 3 Smalls, 3 Larges, and 2 X-Larges left!!*

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A3 2024 Chicago Legacy T-Shirt item
A3 2024 Chicago Legacy T-Shirt item
A3 2024 Chicago Legacy T-Shirt
$10

Claim your own piece of history with this legacy merch from the past decade!

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A3 2024 Legacy Water Bottles item
A3 2024 Legacy Water Bottles item
A3 2024 Legacy Water Bottles item
A3 2024 Legacy Water Bottles
$12

Claim your own piece of history with this legacy merch from the past decade!

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A3 2024 Legacy Crossbody Bag item
A3 2024 Legacy Crossbody Bag item
A3 2024 Legacy Crossbody Bag item
A3 2024 Legacy Crossbody Bag
$15

Claim your own piece of history with this legacy merch from the past decade!

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A3 2024 Legacy Circle Pin item
A3 2024 Legacy Circle Pin
$1

Claim your own piece of history with this legacy merch from the past decade!

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Toiletry Bag item
Toiletry Bag item
Toiletry Bag item
Toiletry Bag
$8

Flaunt A3 on your adventures.

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Socks item
Socks item
Socks item
Socks
$7

Represent A3 from head to toe!

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Bucket Hat item
Bucket Hat item
Bucket Hat
$10

Hold your head up high and crown yourself with the logo of champions!

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ASA 10 Year Commemorative Pin
$2.50
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