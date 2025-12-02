ASALH Dorothy Turner Johnson Branch Membership

About the memberships
Valid until March 19, 2027
National and Local Total
Student $ 55.00 + $15 = $ 70.00
Senior $ 65.00 + $30 = $ 95.00
Associate $ 75.00 + $30 = $ 110.00
General $ 95.00 + $30 = $ 125.00
Dual (Couples) $ 120.00 + $60 = $ 180.00
Valid until March 19, 2027
International $ 120.00 + $30 = $ 150.00
Institutional $ 300.00 + $00= $ 300.00
Interim Life $ 360.00 + $30= $ 390.00
Life $ 1,800.00 + $30 = $ 1830.00
Corporate $ 1,800.00 + $00 = $ 1800.00
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!