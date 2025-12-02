ASALH Dorothy Turner Johnson Branch

Offered by

ASALH Dorothy Turner Johnson Branch

About the memberships

ASALH Dorothy Turner Johnson Branch Membership

National and Local Membership (Price based on option)
$95

Valid until March 19, 2027

National and Local Total

Student                  $     55.00                +    $15 =  $     70.00

Senior                    $     65.00                +    $30 =  $     95.00

Associate              $     75.00                +    $30 =  $   110.00

General                  $     95.00                +    $30 =  $   125.00

Dual (Couples)      $   120.00                +    $60 =  $   180.00

Additional Memberships
$150

Valid until March 19, 2027

International        $   120.00                +    $30 =  $   150.00

Institutional         $   300.00                +    $00=   $   300.00

Interim Life          $   360.00                +    $30=   $   390.00

Life                       $ 1,800.00               +    $30 =  $ 1830.00

Corporate            $ 1,800.00               +    $00 =  $ 1800.00

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