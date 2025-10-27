ASAP of Anderson 2025 Annual Banquet

1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike

Oak Ridge, TN 37830, USA

Individual Ticket
$30

Our lunch buffet will consist of Brown Bag grilled chicken breast, salad, mashed potatoes, rolls, brownies, and drinks.

Platinum Sponsorship
$500
A table for your organization (8 seats). Please RSVP for all tickets. Printed and announced recognition at the event, social media, newsletter, company name on website, and swag package.

Gold Sponsorship
$250

Printed and announced recognition at the event, social media, newsletter, and press release.

Silver Sponsorship
$100

Printed and announced recognition at the event and on social media.

Bronze Sponsorship
$50

Printed and announced recognition at the event.

