ASAP of Anderson Coalition Membership

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About the memberships
Valid until March 19, 2027
Active Members are those who have signed a (Coalition Involvement Agreement (CIA)/Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that identifies expectation for both the Coalition and members. To be a “voting member” a CIA/MOU must have been signed within the past year.
(only needs to be completed once a year)
Valid until March 19, 2027
Supporting Members are those that support the vision, mission and objectives of the coalition and are willing to volunteer as time allows to engage in planned coalition events, committees, and/or activities.
(only needs to be completed once a year)
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