Asa's Angels Designer Purse Bingo September 21st, 2025

1301 Mentor Ave

Painesville, OH 44077, USA

General admission
$45
Includes 1 bingo package (a board for all 10 bingo games) and lunch!
Raffle Tickets
$20
You can Prepurchase raffle tickets to be used for the raffle baskets (20 baskets and 20 Designer Purses!) 25 tickets for $20

