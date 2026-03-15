ASBDA Bus Payment

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We will be offering the option of transportation by bus, or members may also transport themselves independently. The board is subsidizing part of the cost of the bus with a suggested member donation of $20. If you wish to sponsor a member or want to contribute more feel free to pay what you can towards the ticket. If you need a sponsorship just pay what you can towards the ticket. Folks who ride the bus will not have to worry about driving or parking, and will have the added benefit of a ride back to Columbus after the post-concert reception, which includes a cash bar. Folks who transport themselves should expect to pay between $15 and $25 for parking, plus the cost of gas.
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