ASBDA Bus Payment

We will be offering the option of transportation by bus, or members may also transport themselves independently. The board is subsidizing part of the cost of the bus with a suggested member donation of $20. If you wish to sponsor a member or want to contribute more feel free to pay what you can towards the ticket. If you need a sponsorship just pay what you can towards the ticket. Folks who ride the bus will not have to worry about driving or parking, and will have the added benefit of a ride back to Columbus after the post-concert reception, which includes a cash bar. Folks who transport themselves should expect to pay between $15 and $25 for parking, plus the cost of gas.