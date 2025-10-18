Asbury Church's Silent Auction for Belize 2026

Exclusive Farm Tech Experience: Spend a full day on a modern large-scale Wisconsin grain farm! Ride in the combine, see cutting-edge GPS, yield monitoring, and precision ag tech in action. Wrap up with a delicious home-cooked basket lunch. Perfect for tech enthusiasts and farm-curious bidders of all ages!





Donated by Ed & Denise Arnold, who will also be your hosts, tour guide and cook!





Valued at $300