Asbury Church's Silent Auction for Belize 2026

Last minute donation - valued at $280
Take a 30 minute private plane ride tour for two - leaves from Waunakee airport, fly over Madison and up to Sauk Lake! Personal pilot is Asbury's own Ryan Solverson (United Captain) and 2025 Belize mission team member.
Taste of Belize Basket – A True Tropical Treasure! Handwoven basket crafted by a skilled Belize City artisan who visits our Orange Walk mission team, filled with Gallon Jug Estate coffee fresh from the Belize rainforest, iconic Marie Sharp’s hot sauce, and crispy plantain chips. Bring the flavors of Belize home—perfect for foodies and mission supporters alike!
Valued at $75
Authentic Ancient Mayan Pottery Fragments (250-900 AD), collected from the New Wine Church construction site in Caledonia, Belize. Discovered 5-6 feet deep by Ricky, Ryan & Rick Nelson during 2023 & 2024 mission trips. Plus hand-crafted Belizian puzzle box
Valued at: Priceless Artifact
Hand-Carved Mahogany Wood Crucifix, crafted by a local Belizean villager. Commissioned by Rick Nelson on one mission trip and hand-delivered the following year. Beautifully detailed, authentic Belizean folk art.
Valued at $500
Authentic Ancient Mayan Pottery Fragments (250-900 AD), collected from the New Wine Church construction site in Caledonia, Belize. Discovered 5-6 feet deep by Ricky, Ryan & Rick Nelson during 2023 & 2024 mission trips. Plus Marie Sharps hot sauce from Belize & handcrafted hair accessory.
Valued at: Priceless Artifact
One Year of 10' x 10' Storage at Big Barn Self Storage in Evansville, WI! Perfect for furniture, bikes, motorcycles, or extra supplies. Enjoy 24-hour access, paved concrete/asphalt drives, state-of-the-art lighting, and top-tier security. A full year of hassle-free storage—bid now!
Valued at: $1080
Exclusive Farm Tech Experience: Spend a full day on a modern large-scale Wisconsin grain farm! Ride in the combine, see cutting-edge GPS, yield monitoring, and precision ag tech in action. Wrap up with a delicious home-cooked basket lunch. Perfect for tech enthusiasts and farm-curious bidders of all ages!
Donated by Ed & Denise Arnold, who will also be your hosts, tour guide and cook!
Valued at $300
2'X4' Wisconsin Badger Corn Hole Set. All wood construction, with graphics on all sides, finished with rounded edges. Two boards and 8 team toss bags.
Donald the Tabby Cat not included.
Valued at $275
Autographed Wisconsin Badgers Basketball – Signed by Legendary Coach Bo Ryan! Own a piece of Badger history with this officially signed basketball from the Hall of Fame coach who led Wisconsin to unprecedented success. Perfect for any UW fan, collector, or hoops enthusiast—bid now and score big!
Valued at $250
Rare Collectibles for Sports Enthusiasts: Autographed Willie Davis postcard with Certificate of Authenticity, paired with a personally signed copy of "Luckiest Boy in the World" by Patrick McBride (who inspired our church family with his story!). Must-have treasures for Packers fans and collectors—bid now!
Valued at $100
Does your dog need preventative care to stay healthy? And Dogs Too Veterinary Clinic on 2508 Allen Blvd. Middleton, WI will take care of your canine companion! Annual well pet exam, update Rabies Distemper/Parvo vaccines, heartworm test and laboratory test to check for parasites.
And Dogs Too Veterinary Clinic is located on 2508 Allen Blvd. In Middleton, WI
Valued at $270
Discover the magic of Epic’s headquarters in Verona, Wisconsin! As you explore on a private tour guided by Asbury's own Nicole Garcia, you may encounter magic on the Wizards campus, see some familiar faces on the Storybook campus, or even encounter some furry friends on the functioning farm. Tour 2 of our 6 wildly unique campuses—choose from Wizards Academy, Storybook, Farm, Prairie, Central Park, or Learning. A fun, family-friendly outing just 11 miles south of Asbury. Snacks and water will be provided. Tour for up to 6 on weekday, up to 10 on weekends.
Valued at $150
Savor an authentic Mexican Fiesta! Pastora Patricia will personally prepare and serve a vibrant three-course dinner for four: zesty starters, mouthwatering mains bursting with traditional flavors, and a sweet finale that’ll have everyone smiling. Perfect for a cozy celebration or special night in. Olé!
Value $200
Holiday Sweet Treat Package: Three dozen beautifully decorated Christmas sugar cookies plus two dozen decadent handmade truffles in Peanut Butter, Red Velvet, and Almond Joy flavors. Freshly baked and perfect for gifting, sharing, or indulging—pure festive joy in every bite!
Valued at $100
London Skyline Original – Hand-Painted & Framed! Stunning 4x6 watercolor of the iconic London skyline, lovingly created by Asbury’s own Lydia Marks (yes, the amazing singer is also a gifted painter!). A unique piece of art ready to hang and brighten any space. One-of-a-kind treasure!
Valued at $75
Vintage Fabric Quilted Pullover – Handcrafted by Newfound Vintage! One-of-a-kind cozy hoodie made from lovingly repurposed timeworn quilt fabrics. Soft, warm, and full of character, this unique piece blends heritage charm with modern comfort. Wearable art you’ll reach for all winter! Size: oversized Medium
Valued at $150
Handcrafted Baby Quilt – Made with Love!
Sweet and snuggly, this one-of-a-kind baby quilt was lovingly pieced and quilted by the skilled mother of one of our mission team. Soft pastel fabrics, perfect for crib, stroller, or tummy-time cuddles. A beautiful keepsake that wraps a little one in warmth and prayer!
Valued at $125
Cozy Home-Style Quilt – Handcrafted with Love! Beautifully pieced and quilted by a talented Asbury Church member, this one-of-a-kind throw brings warmth, comfort, and heartfelt craftsmanship to any home. Perfect for snuggling on the couch or adding a personal touch to your bedroom.
Valued at $75
Kids' Creative Art Basket: Everything a young artist needs! Includes mini canvases, heavy-weight art paper, vibrant acrylic paints, paint brushes, watercolor pens, and more! Perfect for sparking imagination and keeping little hands busy all winter long. A gift that inspires endless masterpieces!
Valued at $75
Ultimate Kids' Crafting Basket: Packed with endless creative fun! Includes colorful modeling clay, sparkling gem art kit, beads & string for jewelry making, ceramic painting set, plus extra surprises. Perfect for a snow day birthday present, or holiday gift-giving—hours of hands-on imagination guaranteed!
Valued at $75
Toast the season with hand-crafted gems from Cooper’s Hawk Winery—perfect for holiday gatherings and festive cheers. Includes the Cooper’s Hawk White (off-dry; spiced pear, apricot, passion fruit), the Pinot Noir (elegant; raspberry, cherry, subtle smoke), and the 20th Anniversary Red Wine Blend Magnum (bold; black plum, boysenberry, black pepper) in an impressive 1.5L bottle. Must be 21+ to bid and win.
Valued at $100
Movie Night Basket – Cozy Night In! Everything you need for the ultimate film marathon: gourmet popcorn, theater-style candy, refreshing drinks, sweet treats, and a super-soft cozy blanket. Perfect for family nights, date nights, or solo binge-watching. Grab the remote and bid high!
Value at $50
Sunday Morning Basket – Start Your Day with Joy! Includes 100% pure Levac's Sugar Shack maple syrup, hand-tapped and hand-boiled on Nicole Garcia’s family-owned Canadian sugar bush; 18 oz of local Madison honey from Jack’s hives; Asbury Church merch, inspiring devotionals, beautiful cards by a Latvian artist, plus all the fixings for a delicious pancake breakfast. Perfect for cozy, faith-filled Sunday mornings!
Valued at $100
THIS ITEM WILL CLOSE EARLY AT 5 PM ON FRIDAY NOVEMBER 21.
Two Tickets to Wisconsin vs. Illinois Football - Saturday, November 22, 2025 at Camp Randall Stadium! Level CR, Section X, Row 28, Seats 21 & 22. Includes cushioned bleacher seats for ultimate comfort. Perfect for Badger fans - don't miss this Big Ten showdown!
Valued at $125
