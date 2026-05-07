Asbury Park Solar Training Center GRAND OPENING Sponsorship

About this event
Level 1 sponsors will be featured in all program materials and recognized at the event. Sponsorship includes registration for up to 5 guests.
Level 2 sponsors will be featured in all program materials and recognized at the event. Level 2 sponsorship includes registration for up to 10 guests.
Level 3 Platinum sponsors will be featured in all program materials and recognized at the event. Sponsorship includes registration for up to 10 guests as well as 10 raffle entries.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!