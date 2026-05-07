Step-up Solar Inc

Hosted by

Step-up Solar Inc

About this event

Asbury Park Solar Training Center GRAND OPENING Sponsorship

807 Summerfield Ave

Asbury Park, NJ 07712, USA

Level 1 Sponsorship
$500

Level 1 sponsors will be featured in all program materials and recognized at the event. Sponsorship includes registration for up to 5 guests.

Level 2 Sponsorship
$1,000

Level 2 sponsors will be featured in all program materials and recognized at the event. Level 2 sponsorship includes registration for up to 10 guests.

Level 3 Platinum Sponsorship
$1,500

Level 3 Platinum sponsors will be featured in all program materials and recognized at the event. Sponsorship includes registration for up to 10 guests as well as 10 raffle entries.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!