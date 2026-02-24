ASCE 3rd Annual Sporting Clays Fundraiser

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About this event
Includes Team Registration, tent at entrance (if requested), and company sign at raffle prize.
Includes Team Registration, tent at entrance (if requested), and company sign at raffle prize.
Includes company sign at coolers.
Includes company sign at a station.
Includes four (4) individual entries.
Includes one (1) individual entry. Note: If you are teaming with other people, please have one person register using Team Registration.
$
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