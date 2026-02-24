ASCE NC Southern Branch

Hosted by

ASCE NC Southern Branch

About this event

ASCE 3rd Annual Sporting Clays Fundraiser

3390 Mountain Gap Rd

Richburg, SC 29729, USA

Lunch Sponsor
$1,500

Includes Team Registration, tent at entrance (if requested), and company sign at raffle prize.

Raffle Sponsor
$1,500

Includes Team Registration, tent at entrance (if requested), and company sign at raffle prize.

Drinks Sponsor
$150

Includes company sign at coolers.

Station Sponsor
$150

Includes company sign at a station.

Team Registration
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes four (4) individual entries.

Individual Registration
$250

Includes one (1) individual entry. Note: If you are teaming with other people, please have one person register using Team Registration.

Add a donation for ASCE NC Southern Branch

$

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