ASCE/SEAOH Joint Dinner Meeting (5/28/26)

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About this event
Pay by credit card
Pay by credit card
Pay by credit card
Pay by check or cash. Make checks payable to "ASCE Hawaii Section" and send to PO Box 917, Honolulu, Hawaii 96808 or bring to event. No shows will be billed.
Pay by check or cash. Make checks payable to "ASCE Hawaii Section" and send to PO Box 917, Honolulu, Hawaii 96808 or bring to event. No shows will be billed.
Pay by check or cash. Make checks payable to "ASCE Hawaii Section" and send to PO Box 917, Honolulu, Hawaii 96808 or bring to event. No shows will be billed.
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