ASCE Hawaii Section

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ASCE Hawaii Section

About this event

ASCE/SEAOH Joint Dinner Meeting (5/28/26)

31 N Pauahi St

Honolulu, HI 96817, USA

ASCE Hawaii / SEAOH Member
$50

Pay by credit card

Non-member
$60

Pay by credit card

Student
$25

Pay by credit card

ASCE Hawaii / SEAOH Member ($50 offline payment)
Free

Pay by check or cash. Make checks payable to "ASCE Hawaii Section" and send to PO Box 917, Honolulu, Hawaii 96808 or bring to event. No shows will be billed.

Non-member ($60 offline payment)
Free

Pay by check or cash. Make checks payable to "ASCE Hawaii Section" and send to PO Box 917, Honolulu, Hawaii 96808 or bring to event. No shows will be billed.

Student ($25 offline payment)
Free

Pay by check or cash. Make checks payable to "ASCE Hawaii Section" and send to PO Box 917, Honolulu, Hawaii 96808 or bring to event. No shows will be billed.

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