American Society of Civil Engineers Miami-Dade Branch

American Society of Civil Engineers Miami-Dade Branch

2025 ASCE Field Day: Jumanji Safari Challenge

12400 SW 152nd St

Miami, FL 33177, USA

Diamond Sponsor
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
- Eight (8) tickets for representatives of your company and/or guests. - 30% off entrance tickets. - Logo on all event merchandise and banners. - Frequent DJ shoutouts during the event. - Dippin' Dots voucher for attendees. - A large plaque to recognize your contribution. - Featured on social media platforms.
Gold Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
- Six (6) tickets for representatives of your company and/or guests. - 20% off entrance tickets. - Logo on select event merchandise and banners. - Dippin' Dots voucher for attendees. - A large plaque to recognize your contribution. - Featured on social media platforms.
Refreshments Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
- Four (4) tickets for representatives of your company and/or guests. - 10% off entrance tickets. - Logo featured on banners near refreshment areas and on event merchandise. - A medium plaque to recognize your contribution. - Featured on social media platforms.
Competition Sponsor
$1,750
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
- Four (4) tickets for representatives of your company and/or guests. - 10% off entrance tickets. - Logo on competition banners and event shirts. - A medium plaque to recognize your contribution. - Featured on social media platforms.
Raffle Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
- Recognition during raffle announcements. - Logo featured on event shirts. - A small plaque to recognize your contribution. - Featured on social media platforms.
BCC Attendance
$3,104.50

