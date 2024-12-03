2025 ASCE Field Day: Jumanji Safari Challenge

- Eight (8) tickets for representatives of your company and/or guests.
- 30% off entrance tickets.
- Logo on all event merchandise and banners.
- Frequent DJ shoutouts during the event.
- Dippin' Dots voucher for attendees.
- A large plaque to recognize your contribution.
- Featured on social media platforms.
Gold Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
- Six (6) tickets for representatives of your company and/or guests.
- 20% off entrance tickets.
- Logo on select event merchandise and banners.
- Dippin' Dots voucher for attendees.
- A large plaque to recognize your contribution.
- Featured on social media platforms.
Refreshments Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
- Four (4) tickets for representatives of your company and/or guests.
- 10% off entrance tickets.
- Logo featured on banners near refreshment areas and on event merchandise.
- A medium plaque to recognize your contribution.
- Featured on social media platforms.
Competition Sponsor
$1,750
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
- Four (4) tickets for representatives of your company and/or guests.
- 10% off entrance tickets.
- Logo on competition banners and event shirts.
- A medium plaque to recognize your contribution.
- Featured on social media platforms.
Raffle Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
- Recognition during raffle announcements.
- Logo featured on event shirts.
- A small plaque to recognize your contribution.
- Featured on social media platforms.
BCC Attendance
$3,104.50
