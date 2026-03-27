ASCE Miami-Dade 50th Annual Awards & Installation Gala

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About this event
➢ Two (2) tables of ten (10) will be reserved with table cards featuring your company logo.
➢ Your company will receive featured recognition in the program, advertisements, and during the awards presentation (a featured logo will be used.
➢ Your company will receive a plaque to recognize your contribution to the Miami-Dade Branch.
➢ A post in our social media channels.
➢ Company logo to be featured near the event's bars and photobooth.
➢ One (1) table of ten (10) will be reserved for representatives of your company and/or guests of your choice. A table card featuring your logo will be displayed.
➢ Your company will receive featured recognition in the program, advertisements, and during the awards presentation (a large sized logo will be used).
➢ Your company will receive a plaque to recognize your contribution to the Miami-Dade Branch.
➢ A post in our social media channels.
➢ Company logo to be featured near the event's bars.
➢ Six (6) tickets for representatives of your company and/or guests of your choice. A table card featuring your logo will be displayed.
➢ Your company will receive featured recognition in the program, advertisements, and during the awards presentation (a medium sized logo will be used).
➢ Your company will receive a plaque to recognize your contribution to the Miami-Dade Branch.
➢ Company logo will be displayed at the student table.
➢ Four (4) tickets for representatives of your company and/or guests of your choice. A table card featuring your logo will be displayed.
➢ Your company will receive featured recognition in the program, advertisements, and during the awards presentation (a small sized logo will be used).
➢ Your company will receive a plaque to recognize your contribution to the Miami-Dade Branch.
➢ Two (2) tickets for representatives of your company and/or guests of your choice. A table card featuring your logo will be displayed.
➢ Your company will receive featured recognition in the program, advertisements, and during the awards presentation (a small sized logo will be used).
➢ Your company will receive a plaque to recognize your contribution to the Miami-Dade Branch.
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