American Society of Civil Engineers Miami-Dade Branch

Hosted by

American Society of Civil Engineers Miami-Dade Branch

About this event

ASCE Miami-Dade 50th Annual Awards & Installation Gala

3201 Rickenbacker Cwy

Key Biscayne, FL 33149, USA

24K GOLD SPONSOR
$6,000

➢ Two (2) tables of ten (10) will be reserved with table cards featuring your company logo.

➢ Your company will receive featured recognition in the program, advertisements, and during the awards presentation (a featured logo will be used.

➢ Your company will receive a plaque to recognize your contribution to the Miami-Dade Branch.

➢ A post in our social media channels.

➢ Company logo to be featured near the event's bars and photobooth.

ROSE GOLD SPONSOR
$3,000

➢ One (1) table of ten (10) will be reserved for representatives of your company and/or guests of your choice. A table card featuring your logo will be displayed.

➢ Your company will receive featured recognition in the program, advertisements, and during the awards presentation (a large sized logo will be used).

➢ Your company will receive a plaque to recognize your contribution to the Miami-Dade Branch.

➢ A post in our social media channels.

➢ Company logo to be featured near the event's bars.

WHITE GOLD SPONSOR
$2,000

➢    Six (6) tickets for representatives of your company and/or guests of your choice. A table card featuring your logo will be displayed.

➢    Your company will receive featured recognition in the program, advertisements, and during the awards presentation (a medium sized logo will be used).

➢    Your company will receive a plaque to recognize your contribution to the Miami-Dade Branch.

➢    Company logo will be displayed at the student table.

YELLOW GOLD SPONSOR
$1,500

➢    Four (4) tickets for representatives of your company and/or guests of your choice. A table card featuring your logo will be displayed.

➢    Your company will receive featured recognition in the program, advertisements, and during the awards presentation (a small sized logo will be used).

➢    Your company will receive a plaque to recognize your contribution to the Miami-Dade Branch.

GOLD PLATE SPONSOR
$800

➢    Two (2) tickets for representatives of your company and/or guests of your choice. A table card featuring your logo will be displayed.

➢    Your company will receive featured recognition in the program, advertisements, and during the awards presentation (a small sized logo will be used).

➢    Your company will receive a plaque to recognize your contribution to the Miami-Dade Branch.

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