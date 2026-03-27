ASCE Miami-Dade 50th Annual Awards & Installation Gala

➢ Two (2) tables of ten (10) will be reserved with table cards featuring your company logo.

➢ Your company will receive featured recognition in the program, advertisements, and during the awards presentation (a featured logo will be used.

➢ Your company will receive a plaque to recognize your contribution to the Miami-Dade Branch.

➢ A post in our social media channels.

➢ Company logo to be featured near the event's bars and photobooth.