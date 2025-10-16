ASCEND The Bloom Girl Health Foundation Walk

Hosted by
ASCEND ’25: Walk With Purpose
This free registration confirms your participation in the Bloom Girl Health Foundation’s community walk up Aburi Mountain.
By securing your ticket, you become part of a growing movement dedicated to improving the health and lives of young Ghanaian women.
Attendance is free; donations help us expand our programs, provide tools for our Bloom Girls, and reach more communities.
