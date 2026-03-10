Ascension Artist Gallery

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Acrylic on Bamboo
Acrylic on Bamboo
Brown Skinned Lady - I'm excited to share one of my latest pieces, *Brown Skinned Lady*. This 24 by 36-inch work combines Posca markers, acrylic, watercolor, oil-based paint pens, gloss paper glaze, and liner pens to create a vibrant portrait that blends abstraction with figurative elements. The woman's face is intentionally left featureless, drawing attention instead to the strong shapes and textures-especially her large, textured afro and the abstract face on her strapless dress. That face carries the emotion the subject's own features leave behind. Surrounding her, splashes of orange, blue, and red paint bring energy and movement to the composition. This piece explores form and expression in a way that feels both bold and intimate, inviting viewers to find their own connection within its layers.
Flame-kissed Muse - Flame-kissed Muse invites you into a world where color and texture playfully collide.
At its center, a woman's silhouette emerges-not through detailed features, but through bold black outlines that give her form a confident presence. Her tall afro rises with a mix of smooth and rugged textures, almost as if it's breathing with life, while the warm hues of orange, yellow, and red swirl around her like a gentle, glowing embrace. Inside her shape, cool tones of blues, whites, and purples ripple through intricate patterns, creating a lively contrast that holds your eye and encourages closer discovery. The piece balances softness and grit, where every brushstroke and foil leaf detail adds a layer of personality. It's less about precise realism and more about celebrating energy, movement, and the joyful complexity of form.
16x20
Acrylic on Canvas
Acrylic
Acrylic
Acrylic on Canvas
This painting was inspired by not only my daughter and #Iceland glaciers but all the talented young ladies from school and my neighborhood who grew up to run the world. I've seen you all do some amazing things along the way. From running companies as CEO's, nurses, teachers, mothers, wives, and partners, you all have shown the world what real leadership looks like.
I've watched you face life's obstacles with style, grace, and strength, turning challenges into #glow-ups. To me, that's real Leadership Reimagined.
Thank you for inspiring me to paint our stories with love, power, and a little bit of that 90's magic.
What does it take to grow from a boy into a man of influence, strength, and leadership?
That question continues to shape my life as a father, triend, mentor, and leader. It's also at the heart of my new painting, Born To Lead: From Boy 2 Man.
This piece tells my story of a young Black boy standing ten toes down on what it means to lead with purpose in #America and beyond.
I'm sharing a piece of my own experience as an artist and a man. A reminder that leadership doesn't always begin with a title. It begins with the small moments of discipline, courage, and your own unique style.
This work is deeply personal to me. It's about a lesson I had learned growing up from my OG, finding strength through confidence, and redefining what leadership looks like for the next generation.
Echoes of Floral Radiance invites you into a lively dance of colors and textures, where vivid blues and oranges collide with shimmering gold, silver, and copper leaf accents. This pair of 16"x20" canvases balances an energetic rhythm of organic movement and clean geometric shapes, accented by bold turquoise rectangles that anchor the compositions. At the heart of each piece lies a striking photographic bloom—a pink rose in one, a bright pink daisy in the other—offering a delicate point of calm amidst the vibrant abstraction. The layered textures and mixed media elements create a tactile depth that catches the light differently from every angle, revealing new details with each glance. Together, these paintings capture a playful tension between order and spontaneity, inviting viewers to feel the pulse of color and form echoing through the floral imagery.
A different perspective...
I’m thrilled to finally share *Echoes of Floral Radiance*, a pair of 16 by 20-inch canvases that have been a playful dance of color and texture. Think vibrant blues, purples, and oranges swirling with shimmering gold, silver, and copper leaf—like a gleaming garden caught in motion. I added these bold turquoise blocks to keep things grounded while the pink rose and bright daisy pop up as unexpected guests in the middle of this abstract party. Creating this piece was all about balancing that sweet spot between organized chaos and a comforting structure, letting the colors and textures take the lead while keeping me on my toes. It’s fun, lively, and a little bit wild—just how I like i
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