Ascension Artist Gallery

This painting was inspired by not only my daughter and #Iceland glaciers but all the talented young ladies from school and my neighborhood who grew up to run the world. I've seen you all do some amazing things along the way. From running companies as CEO's, nurses, teachers, mothers, wives, and partners, you all have shown the world what real leadership looks like.

I've watched you face life's obstacles with style, grace, and strength, turning challenges into #glow-ups. To me, that's real Leadership Reimagined.

Thank you for inspiring me to paint our stories with love, power, and a little bit of that 90's magic.







