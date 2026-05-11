ASCENSION OF THE LORD MP3 ALBUM: A

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ALBUM (7) SONG TRACKS
Quality Mp3 Digital Album!
© All Song Tracks Created by Fr. Michael Maurice
1- Gathering Hymn - Ascension Of The Lord - ABC - Galilees Summit - 4:23
2- Entrance Antiphon Ascension Of The Lord - ABC - Men Of Galilee - 4:22
3- Responsorial Psalm - Ascension Of The Lord - ABC - Blare Of Trumpets - 2:44
4- Gospel Acclamation Ascension of The Lord - ABC - Go And Teach All Nations - 0:59
5- Offertory Hymn - Ascension Of The Lord - ABC - Christ Ascends His Sapphire Throne - 4:19
6- Communion Antiphon Ascension Of The Lord - ABC - I Am With You Always - 4:54
7- Recessional Song - Ascension Of The Lord - ABC - Go Forth To Every Nation - 3:44
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