ASCENSION OF THE LORD MP3 ALBUM: A

ALBUM (7) SONG TRACKS

Quality Mp3 Digital Album!

© All Song Tracks Created by Fr. Michael Maurice

1- Gathering Hymn - Ascension Of The Lord - ABC - Galilees Summit - 4:23

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2- Entrance Antiphon Ascension Of The Lord - ABC - Men Of Galilee - 4:22

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3- Responsorial Psalm - Ascension Of The Lord - ABC - Blare Of Trumpets - 2:44

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4- Gospel Acclamation Ascension of The Lord - ABC - Go And Teach All Nations - 0:59

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5- Offertory Hymn - Ascension Of The Lord - ABC - Christ Ascends His Sapphire Throne - 4:19

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6- Communion Antiphon Ascension Of The Lord - ABC - I Am With You Always - 4:54

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