Sacred Heart Holy Catholic Church

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ASCENSION OF THE LORD MP3 ALBUM: A

ASCENSION OF THE LORD MP3 ALBUM - YEAR A item
ASCENSION OF THE LORD MP3 ALBUM - YEAR A
$5

ALBUM (7) SONG TRACKS

Quality Mp3 Digital Album!

© All Song Tracks Created by Fr. Michael Maurice

 1- Gathering Hymn - Ascension Of The Lord - ABC - Galilees Summit - 4:23

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 2- Entrance Antiphon Ascension Of The Lord - ABC - Men Of Galilee - 4:22

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 3- Responsorial Psalm - Ascension Of The Lord - ABC - Blare Of Trumpets - 2:44

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 4- Gospel Acclamation Ascension of The Lord - ABC - Go And Teach All Nations - 0:59

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 5- Offertory Hymn - Ascension Of The Lord - ABC - Christ Ascends His Sapphire Throne - 4:19

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 6- Communion Antiphon Ascension Of The Lord - ABC - I Am With You Always - 4:54

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 7- Recessional Song - Ascension Of The Lord - ABC - Go Forth To Every Nation - 3:44

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