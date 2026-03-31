Hosted by

Atascadero Senior Center

About this raffle

ASC's Dance Party Fundraiser

1 Raffle Ticket for $1
$1

Thank you and good luck! Place your ticket into the box for the prize you hope to win. Good luck!

6 Raffle Tickets for $5
$5

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13 Raffle Tickets for $10
$10

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30 Raffle Tickets for $20
$20

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40 Raffle Tickets for $25
$25

Thank you very much! Put your tickets into the boxes that go with the prizes you hope to win. Good luck!

70 Raffle Tickets for $40
$40

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90 Raffle Tickets for $50
$50

Thank you very much! Please place your tickets in the boxes for the prizes you hope to win. Good luck!

200 Raffle Tickets for $100
$100

Thank you very much! Please place your tickets in the boxes for the prizes you hope to win. Good luck!

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