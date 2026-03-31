ASC's Dance Party Fundraiser

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Thank you and good luck! Place your ticket into the box for the prize you hope to win. Good luck!
Thank you! Please put your tickets into the boxes for the prizes you hope to win. Good luck!
Thank you! Please put your tickets into the boxes for the prizes you hope to win. Good luck!
Thank you! Please put your tickets into the boxes for the prizes you hope to win. Good luck!
Thank you very much! Put your tickets into the boxes that go with the prizes you hope to win. Good luck!
Thank you very much! Please place your tickets in the boxes for the prizes you hope to win. Good luck!
Thank you very much! Please place your tickets in the boxes for the prizes you hope to win. Good luck!
Thank you very much! Please place your tickets in the boxes for the prizes you hope to win. Good luck!
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