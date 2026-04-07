Autism Society Of Greater New Orleans

Hosted by

Autism Society Of Greater New Orleans

About this event

Sales closed

ASGNO Silent Auction- 2026 Autism Festival

Tulane Baseball Tickets- Set of 4 item
Tulane Baseball Tickets- Set of 4
$20

Starting bid

Cheer on the Green Wave at a Tulane Baseball game! This item includes four (4) single game tickets to a 2026 Tulane Baseball home regular season game.

Tulane Football Tickets- Set of 4 item
Tulane Football Tickets- Set of 4
$50

Starting bid

Cheer on the Green Wave at a Tulane Football Game! This item includes Four (4) Westfeldt Terrace single game tickets to a 2026 Tulane football home regular season game.

The Audubon Group at Morgan Stanley Financial Planning
$30

Starting bid

This item includes personal financial planning session with The Audubon Group at Morgan Stanley. Our process is designed to help provide clarity around long-term objectives, evaluate how current investment strategies align with those goals, and identify opportunities or potential gaps across your broader financial picture.

The engagement begins with a private conversation focused on understanding priorities, preferences, and risk considerations. From there, our team conducts a detailed review of your financial landscape and prepares a written planning summary to guide thoughtful decision making. The session concludes with a collaborative review of findings and next-step considerations. No obligation required.

Laser Minipeel at Rose Dermatology & Laser Center item
Laser Minipeel at Rose Dermatology & Laser Center
$50

Starting bid

Win a laser procedure designed to minimize pore size and soften fine lines, wrinkles, and scars. It also improves texture and refreshes skin tone.

Value: $575

the National World War II Museum- 4 General Admission Ticket item
the National World War II Museum- 4 General Admission Ticket
$30

Starting bid

The National WWII Museum tells the story of the American experience in the war that changed the world—why it was fought, how it was won, and what it means today—so that all generations can understand the price of freedom and be inspired by what they learn.

This item includes 4 general admission tickets to the National World War II museum- expires December 2028

Adventure Quest Laser Tag $100 Gift Card item
Adventure Quest Laser Tag $100 Gift Card
$30

Starting bid

Bid on this $100 gift card to Adventure Quest Laser Tag & Fun Center! May be used to purchase anything in the facility including laser tag, bumper cars, cosmic golf, arcade, escape room and more!

Game On- $100 Arcade Play Card & 10 Laser Tag Game Passes item
Game On- $100 Arcade Play Card & 10 Laser Tag Game Passes
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy arcade games and laser tag with this package from Game On! This includes a $100 arcade card (only to be used for arcade play) and ten (10) laser tag game passes.

Value: $170

K1 Speed- 2 Free Races and License item
K1 Speed- 2 Free Races and License
$30

Starting bid

This includes 2 passes, each good for one free race and license at K1 Speed!

JAM NOLA & Hard Rock Cafe Vouchers and Shirt item
JAM NOLA & Hard Rock Cafe Vouchers and Shirt
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy 4 passes to JAM NOLA! Fun for All Ages in NOLA — Explore New Orleans' Top-Rated Immersive Art Museum. Explore 30 exhibits created by 100+ local artists. Value: $140


Also includes 2- $10 vouchers to Hard Rock Cafe and a Pink Hard Rock Cafe Shirt (XL)

STEAM Summer Camp at AWE item
STEAM Summer Camp at AWE
$50

Starting bid

This voucher unlocks an AWEsome opportunity to learn, explore, and shine at Ask Wonder Explore camp for 1 week!

Artivism Dance Theatre- 5 Class Package item
Artivism Dance Theatre- 5 Class Package
$30

Starting bid

Artivism offers dance, fitness, and yoga with classes for ages 3 and up. We are committed to fostering, cultivating and preserving a culture of diversity.

Mini Trampoline (1 of 3) item
Mini Trampoline (1 of 3)
$40

Starting bid

48in KB T-Bar Trampoline from Kensone Trampoline Trampoline- Perfect for getting out wiggles and energy!


This is one of three available for bidding.

Mini Trampoline (2 of 3) item
Mini Trampoline (2 of 3)
$40

Starting bid

48in KB T-Bar Trampoline from Kensone Trampoline Trampoline- Perfect for getting out wiggles and energy!


This is one of three available for bidding.

Mini Trampoline (3 of 3) item
Mini Trampoline (3 of 3)
$40

Starting bid

48in KB T-Bar Trampoline from Kensone Trampoline Trampoline- Perfect for getting out wiggles and energy!


This is one of three available for bidding.

Sensory Basket and We Rock the Spectrum Open Play Pass item
Sensory Basket and We Rock the Spectrum Open Play Pass
$20

Starting bid

This basket includes sensory toys and a 2-hour open play pass at We Rock the Spectrum Northshore

Pelican Pointe Car Wash Basket item
Pelican Pointe Car Wash Basket
$30

Starting bid

Take care of your car with this basket valued at $300 from Pelican Pointe Car Wash! Includes vouchers for free car washes, cleaning items and more!

"Yippee" Mosaic item
"Yippee" Mosaic
$15

Starting bid

Add this gorgeous mosaic to your collection. Created and donated by an ASGNO Board Member!

Family Board Game Bundle item
Family Board Game Bundle
$30

Starting bid

Step by your family game night with these five exciting games! Includes:

-Apples to apples

-Two by Two

-I Spy Word Scramble

-Noisy Neighbors

-Shaky Manor



Copeland's Bundle item
Copeland's Bundle
$40

Starting bid

Feed your family with $100 Copeland's gift card, biscuit mix, set of seasoning

Ruby Slipper Beignet Making Class item
Ruby Slipper Beignet Making Class
$40

Starting bid

Learn how to make beignets at Ruby Slipper! This certificate is good for a class for up to 6 people.

Anointed Confections Cake Gift Certificate $50 item
Anointed Confections Cake Gift Certificate $50
$10

Starting bid

Anointed Confections Cake Gift Certificate $50

Pokémon and One Piece Cards item
Pokémon and One Piece Cards item
Pokémon and One Piece Cards item
Pokémon and One Piece Cards
$20

Starting bid

Includes 3 Pokemon cards and 2 One Piece cards

Mini Golf and Karting at Throttle and Swing item
Mini Golf and Karting at Throttle and Swing
$15

Starting bid

You and two friends (three people total) can enjoy 1 round of Mini Golf and 2 rounds of karting at Throttle & Swing

Clown 101- 6 week Adult Class item
Clown 101- 6 week Adult Class
$15

Starting bid

Make them laugh at this 6 week theatrical clown class for adults With Prescription Joy. Value: $150

Luv 2 Play 3-month membership (set of 3) item
Luv 2 Play 3-month membership (set of 3)
$20

Starting bid

Count of 3, three month membership to Luv 2 Play for one adult and one child.

Battle of the Bulge Starter Set
$30

Starting bid

Dive into WWII strategy with the Bolt Action Battle of the Bulge starter set. Command iconic forces, recreate historic battles, and experience immersive tabletop warfare—perfect for beginners and seasoned players alike.

Ultimate Magic: The Gathering Bundle item
Ultimate Magic: The Gathering Bundle
$30

Starting bid

Power up your deck with this Magic: The Gathering bundle featuring two Commander decks, two themed decks, and premium Dragon Shield sleeves. Whether you’re collecting or battling, this set is packed with energy, strategy, and style.

The Hive on Woodland- 5 Pack Play Pass
$20

Starting bid

Explore the Hive during our Open Play sessions! The Hive’s play spaces are designed for children ages 1 and up and packed with imaginative, multi-sensory, movement-based fun. This item includes a 5 Pack Play pass.

Ogden Museum of Southern Art- One Year Membership
$20

Starting bid

Ogden Museum of Southern Art is your go-to New Orleans art museum focused on presenting and exploring the art of the American South. Enjoy a one-year membership to explore the museum


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!