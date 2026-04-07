ASGNO Silent Auction- 2026 Autism Festival

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Cheer on the Green Wave at a Tulane Baseball game! This item includes four (4) single game tickets to a 2026 Tulane Baseball home regular season game.
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Cheer on the Green Wave at a Tulane Football Game! This item includes Four (4) Westfeldt Terrace single game tickets to a 2026 Tulane football home regular season game.
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This item includes personal financial planning session with The Audubon Group at Morgan Stanley. Our process is designed to help provide clarity around long-term objectives, evaluate how current investment strategies align with those goals, and identify opportunities or potential gaps across your broader financial picture.
The engagement begins with a private conversation focused on understanding priorities, preferences, and risk considerations. From there, our team conducts a detailed review of your financial landscape and prepares a written planning summary to guide thoughtful decision making. The session concludes with a collaborative review of findings and next-step considerations. No obligation required.
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Win a laser procedure designed to minimize pore size and soften fine lines, wrinkles, and scars. It also improves texture and refreshes skin tone.
Value: $575
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The National WWII Museum tells the story of the American experience in the war that changed the world—why it was fought, how it was won, and what it means today—so that all generations can understand the price of freedom and be inspired by what they learn.
This item includes 4 general admission tickets to the National World War II museum- expires December 2028
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Bid on this $100 gift card to Adventure Quest Laser Tag & Fun Center! May be used to purchase anything in the facility including laser tag, bumper cars, cosmic golf, arcade, escape room and more!
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Enjoy arcade games and laser tag with this package from Game On! This includes a $100 arcade card (only to be used for arcade play) and ten (10) laser tag game passes.
Value: $170
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This includes 2 passes, each good for one free race and license at K1 Speed!
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Enjoy 4 passes to JAM NOLA! Fun for All Ages in NOLA — Explore New Orleans' Top-Rated Immersive Art Museum. Explore 30 exhibits created by 100+ local artists. Value: $140
Also includes 2- $10 vouchers to Hard Rock Cafe and a Pink Hard Rock Cafe Shirt (XL)
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This voucher unlocks an AWEsome opportunity to learn, explore, and shine at Ask Wonder Explore camp for 1 week!
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Artivism offers dance, fitness, and yoga with classes for ages 3 and up. We are committed to fostering, cultivating and preserving a culture of diversity.
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48in KB T-Bar Trampoline from Kensone Trampoline Trampoline- Perfect for getting out wiggles and energy!
This is one of three available for bidding.
Starting bid
48in KB T-Bar Trampoline from Kensone Trampoline Trampoline- Perfect for getting out wiggles and energy!
This is one of three available for bidding.
Starting bid
48in KB T-Bar Trampoline from Kensone Trampoline Trampoline- Perfect for getting out wiggles and energy!
This is one of three available for bidding.
Starting bid
This basket includes sensory toys and a 2-hour open play pass at We Rock the Spectrum Northshore
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Take care of your car with this basket valued at $300 from Pelican Pointe Car Wash! Includes vouchers for free car washes, cleaning items and more!
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Add this gorgeous mosaic to your collection. Created and donated by an ASGNO Board Member!
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Step by your family game night with these five exciting games! Includes:
-Apples to apples
-Two by Two
-I Spy Word Scramble
-Noisy Neighbors
-Shaky Manor
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Feed your family with $100 Copeland's gift card, biscuit mix, set of seasoning
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Learn how to make beignets at Ruby Slipper! This certificate is good for a class for up to 6 people.
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Anointed Confections Cake Gift Certificate $50
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Includes 3 Pokemon cards and 2 One Piece cards
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You and two friends (three people total) can enjoy 1 round of Mini Golf and 2 rounds of karting at Throttle & Swing
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Make them laugh at this 6 week theatrical clown class for adults With Prescription Joy. Value: $150
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Count of 3, three month membership to Luv 2 Play for one adult and one child.
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Dive into WWII strategy with the Bolt Action Battle of the Bulge starter set. Command iconic forces, recreate historic battles, and experience immersive tabletop warfare—perfect for beginners and seasoned players alike.
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Power up your deck with this Magic: The Gathering bundle featuring two Commander decks, two themed decks, and premium Dragon Shield sleeves. Whether you’re collecting or battling, this set is packed with energy, strategy, and style.
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Explore the Hive during our Open Play sessions! The Hive’s play spaces are designed for children ages 1 and up and packed with imaginative, multi-sensory, movement-based fun. This item includes a 5 Pack Play pass.
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Ogden Museum of Southern Art is your go-to New Orleans art museum focused on presenting and exploring the art of the American South. Enjoy a one-year membership to explore the museum
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!