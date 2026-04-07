ASGNO Silent Auction- 2026 Autism Festival

This item includes personal financial planning session with The Audubon Group at Morgan Stanley. Our process is designed to help provide clarity around long-term objectives, evaluate how current investment strategies align with those goals, and identify opportunities or potential gaps across your broader financial picture.

The engagement begins with a private conversation focused on understanding priorities, preferences, and risk considerations. From there, our team conducts a detailed review of your financial landscape and prepares a written planning summary to guide thoughtful decision making. The session concludes with a collaborative review of findings and next-step considerations. No obligation required.