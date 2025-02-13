Autism Society Of Greater New Orleans

Autism Society Of Greater New Orleans

Silent Auction- ASGNO Autism Festival 2025

484 Sala Ave, Westwego, LA 70094, USA

Rock 'n' Bowl Date Night Gift Certificate item
Rock 'n' Bowl Date Night Gift Certificate
$25

Starting bid

Value: $84 Enjoy a "Date Night: One Stop Dine & Rock" with a gift certificate to Rock 'n' Bowl.
Tulane Football Tickets and Swag item
Tulane Football Tickets and Swag
$25

Starting bid

Cheer on the Tulane Green Wave at a home football game this fall. This includes 4 tickets n the Westfeldt Terrace to any home football game this season (excluding homecoming). Also includes Tulane leather coasters, magnets, garden flag, and stadium replica.
Ramsey's Diamond "Louisiana State of Mind" Necklace item
Ramsey's Diamond "Louisiana State of Mind" Necklace
$30

Starting bid

Value: $199 You or a loved one will love this beautiful "Louisiana State of Mind" necklace! It features a 10k yellow gold Fleur De Lis and a .01ct round cut diamond in a sterling silver on an 18in sterling silver chain.
Pelicans Autographed McCollum Jersey item
Pelicans Autographed McCollum Jersey
$100

Starting bid

Cheer on the Pelicans with this jersey, signed by CJ McCollum.
Portrait Session and Canvas Prints by Anthony Lamothe Photog item
Portrait Session and Canvas Prints by Anthony Lamothe Photog
$75

Starting bid

Value: $3500 This 90 minute lifestyle photography portrait session can be used at the location of your choice or in studio. You will receive 20 digital negatives, a private online gallery, one 24"x36" gallery canvas wrap print and two 16:x20" gallery wrap prints.
Luv2Play 3-month Play Membership for up to 3 kids & 3 adults item
Luv2Play 3-month Play Membership for up to 3 kids & 3 adults
$40

Starting bid

Value $270 Enjoy 3 months of play for free at Metairie's Luv2Play! This package includes three, 3-month membership; each for one adult and one child. (3 children and 3 adults total). All memberships expire July 2025.
National WWII Museum- 4 General Admission tickets item
National WWII Museum- 4 General Admission tickets
$50

Starting bid

Value: $144 Enjoy 4 general admission tickets to the National WWII Museum, located in New Orleans.
Raising Canes Gift Basket item
Raising Canes Gift Basket
$40

Starting bid

Value $100 Calling all Raising Canes fans! Enjoy this basket of goodies including coupons, cooler, and more!
ASGNO Cooler and Gift Cards Bundle item
ASGNO Cooler and Gift Cards Bundle
$50

Starting bid

This package includes an ASGNO branded cooler plus three, $100 gift cards! $100 Target gift card $100 Walmart gift card $100 Disney gift card Gift cards donated by the Lions Club.
Fidget Basket by Embracing Autism Basket item
Fidget Basket by Embracing Autism Basket
$35

Starting bid

Variety of fidget toys! Donated by Embracing Autism.
Sensory Coaching by Everything Autism (1 of 2 available) item
Sensory Coaching by Everything Autism (1 of 2 available)
$25

Starting bid

Value: $175 Redeemable for one individualized Sensory Profile, along with a corresponding Sensory Plan of Activities with Stacy Badon (Autism Education Specialist) of Everything Autism. A 90-minute Parenting Coaching session will be scheduled to discuss the results of the sensory profile. She will guide you towards the implementation of sensory integration strategies specifically designed to facilitate success in the home and community. Services provided via Zoom.
Sensory Coaching by Everything Autism (2 of 2 available) item
Sensory Coaching by Everything Autism (2 of 2 available)
$25

Starting bid

Value: $175 Redeemable for one individualized Sensory Profile, along with a corresponding Sensory Plan of Activities with Stacy Badon (Autism Education Specialist) of Everything Autism. A 90-minute Parenting Coaching session will be scheduled to discuss the results of the sensory profile. She will guide you towards the implementation of sensory integration strategies specifically designed to facilitate success in the home and community. Services provided via Zoom.
Oak Alley Plantation item
Oak Alley Plantation
$10

Starting bid

Value: $62 You and a guest are invited to enjoy a complimentary admission to historic Oak Alley Plantation. Your complimentary admission includes a self-guided visit of the exterior exhibits and gardens along with a guided visit of the Mansion exhibit. Expires April 19, 2026
Private Wine Class with Total Wine item
Private Wine Class with Total Wine
$30

Starting bid

Value: $600 Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class for up to 20 people at Total Wine. njoy a tour of the land, and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of our premium, hand-selected wines, and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing. One of our wine experts will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two-hour class, which can be arranged as a seated class-style or more casual walk-around event. Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes.
Laser Minipeel with Rose Dermatology item
Laser Minipeel with Rose Dermatology
$50

Starting bid

Value: $575 Relax while you enjoy a laser minipeel, designed to minimize pore size and soften fine lines, wrinkles, and scars. Redeemable at Rose Dermatology & Laser Center in Metairie.
NOMA Dual Membership Certificate item
NOMA Dual Membership Certificate
$30

Starting bid

Value: $125 Enjoy complimentary membership to New Orleans Museum of Art (NOMA) galleries including the the sculpture garden. Pass is good for admission for two adults (children under 19 years old are included in the membership. Members also receive access to discounts, special event invitations, and more.
Rose Wellness- IV Therapy, Lipotropic Injections & Sauna item
Rose Wellness- IV Therapy, Lipotropic Injections & Sauna
$50

Starting bid

Value: $475 Includes: -Recovery and Performance IV Therapy (1) -Lipotropic Injections (4) -30 minute Infrared Sauna Session (4)
Steamboat Natchez Jazz Cruise for 2 item
Steamboat Natchez Jazz Cruise for 2
$30

Starting bid

Value: $87 Valid for 2 Day Jazz cruise tickets aboard the Steamboat Natchez (no meal included).
Massage and Dinner Bundle item
Massage and Dinner Bundle
$30

Starting bid

Value: $100 Enjoy a relaxing massage with a $50 Massage Envy gift card. Then, enjoy dinner out with a $50 Copeland's gift card.
Boomtown Casino Two Night Hotel Stay and Food Credit item
Boomtown Casino Two Night Hotel Stay and Food Credit
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy two nights at Boomtown New Orleans Casino and Hotel and a $100 food credit. Must be 21 years or older to redeem.
Kendra Scott item
Kendra Scott
$30

Starting bid

Beautiful gold, stacked necklace with blue stone.
JAMNOLA passes for 4 item
JAMNOLA passes for 4
$30

Starting bid

Value: $140 Visit JAMNOLA at their new location on Frenchmen st! This gift includes 2 sets of 2 tickets (4 total).
New Orleans Book Festival Bundle item
New Orleans Book Festival Bundle
$20

Starting bid

Bundle includes: -$20 gift card to Garden District Book Shop -New Orleans Book Festival tote bag -Home for Goddesses and Dogs -When You Trap a Tiger -Conceal, Don't Feel
Two Beatles Books- Signed by the Author item
Two Beatles Books- Signed by the Author
$20

Starting bid

Value: $120 Two coffee tables book, signed by author Bruce Spizer -The Beatles Magical Mystery Tour and Yellow Submarine -The Beatles and Sgt Pepper: A Fan's Perspective
Pelican Pointe Car Wash Gift Certificate item
Pelican Pointe Car Wash Gift Certificate
$50

Starting bid

Value: $240. Good for 10 BEST car washes (At $24 each).
Lego Birthday Party at Bricks & Minifigs item
Lego Birthday Party at Bricks & Minifigs
$50

Starting bid

Value: $325 Good for one Lego themed birthday party at Bricks and Minifigs in Metairie.
Louisiana Children's Museum Tickets, bag, and more item
Louisiana Children's Museum Tickets, bag, and more
$30

Starting bid

Includes 4 passes to the Louisiana Children's museum, bag, ABC Affirmation book, and bubbles.
Walk-ons gift card item
Walk-ons gift card
$30

Starting bid

$100 Value

