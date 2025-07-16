ASHD Registration 2025-2026

Hosted by
For children age 4-6 with or without previous Highland dance experience. Sundays 2:45-3:30pm.
For children ages 6.5+ with or without previous Highland dance experience. Sundays 3:30-4:30pm.
For children ages 9-12 at the returning beginner & novice levels. Sundays 4:30-5:30pm.
For teenage and adult dancers with little to no previous Highland dance experience. Thursdays 7:30-8:30pm.
For teenage and adult dancers at the returning beginner & novice levels. Thursdays 7:30-8:30pm.
For teenage and adult dancers at the intermediate level. Sundays 5-6pm.
For teenage and adult dancers at the premier level. Sundays 5:30-6:45pm.
