Event Sponsorship

About this shop
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Booth Fee ($100), Shirts & Hats ($500), Tent & Tables ($200), Printing ($200)
Venue Rental & Security Deposit ($1,000), Lighting & Audio ($500), Marketing & Promotional Materials ($400), Event & Artist Hospitality ($300), Event Security ($300)
Venue Rental ($150), Printed Curriculum & Take-Home Materials ($200), Hospitality & Childcare ($150)
Printed Materials ($150), Venue ($75), Hospitality ($75)
Venue ($500), Materials & Take-Home Impact Reports ($300), Catering & Hospitality ($500), Commemorative Gift(?) ($200)
Three month ad at the local theater
Common Ground Game ($500), Promotion ($150), Printed Materials ($200), Travel Expenses ($150),
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!