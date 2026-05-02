Ashe Community Land Trust

Offered by

Ashe Community Land Trust

About this shop

Event Sponsorship

Inaugural Ashe CLT Benefit Event Sponsorship
Pay what you can

$

Amount is per item
  • Ballroom Visibility: Your logo displayed prominently in the event hall as a champion of "Community Wealth and Wellness".
  • Public Recognition: Identification as a supporter of a member-governed, 501(c)(3) nonprofit.
Table at Christmas in July
$1,000

Booth Fee ($100), Shirts & Hats ($500), Tent & Tables ($200), Printing ($200)

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Benefit Concert
$2,500

Venue Rental & Security Deposit ($1,000), Lighting & Audio ($500), Marketing & Promotional Materials ($400), Event & Artist Hospitality ($300), Event Security ($300)

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Community Workshop
$500

Venue Rental ($150), Printed Curriculum & Take-Home Materials ($200), Hospitality & Childcare ($150)

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Volunteer Training
$300

Printed Materials ($150), Venue ($75), Hospitality ($75)

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The Founders Reunion
$1,500

Venue ($500), Materials & Take-Home Impact Reports ($300), Catering & Hospitality ($500), Commemorative Gift(?) ($200)

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Movie Theater Advertisement
$350

Three month ad at the local theater

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Traveling CLT 101 Workshop
$1,000

Common Ground Game ($500), Promotion ($150), Printed Materials ($200), Travel Expenses ($150),

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!