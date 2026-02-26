ASHE COUNTY REPUBLICAN PARTY GIFT BASKET RAFFLE 2026

❄️ LET IT SNOW Gift Basket ❄️





Get ready to cozy up and enjoy everything you love about winter! The LET IT SNOW Basket is the perfect combination of comfort and fun for those chilly days and snowy nights.





Snuggle in with a cuddly, warm blanket that’s perfect for relaxing by the fire. Spend a peaceful afternoon putting together a 500-piece puzzle, then unwind with a cup of rich Ghirardelli hot chocolate mix in the adorable “I Smell Snow” coffee mug. And for those who love a good story, enjoy getting lost in The Beekeeper’s Promise book.





This basket is filled with comfort, warmth, and all the cozy winter vibes — the perfect treat for yourself or someone special! ❄️☕📖



