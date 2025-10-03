Ashes2New & 99Rights_Online Gear Shop

“Riot in the Rule of Law” is more than an album—it’s a legal learning experience wrapped in rhythm, rebellion, and mnemonic mastery. This powerhouse collection features over 40 original tracks that break down the elements of criminal law, torts, contracts, constitutional law, and the UCC—all through genre-spanning music designed to help law students study smarter and feel every doctrine drop.

From the outlaw twang of “Signed, Sealed, Enforced” to the EDM pulse of “Justice on the Dance Floor”, from the rock-fueled fire of “Riot in the Rule of Law” to the folk-pop storytelling of “Signed in Ink, Broken in Heart”, this album turns casebooks into choruses and outlines into anthems.

Featured Tracks Include:

🛣️ Amendment Road – a constitutional journey in 3:14

🔥 Justice Beat (Title 18) – criminal law with a club-ready drop

🤠 Know Your Rights, Country Style – doctrine with boots and heart

🎸 Guilty Minds & Riding Lines – torts with rockstar swagger

📜 UCC Breakdown (The Code We Ride) – commercial law with lyrical precision

🧠 Law School Groove – study anthem for every 1L and beyond

⚖️ Torts on Trial , Torts in Harmony , Law & Disorder: The Seven Torts Jam – negligence, intentional torts, and more, all in musical form

💔 Signed in Ink, Broken in Heart – contract law meets emotional resonance

Whether you're outlining for finals, onboarding your boutique team, or building a rights-based playlist, this album delivers doctrine with depth, style, and soul.









📩 DOWNLOAD NOTICE: Downloads will be emailed within 24 hours of purchase. Please ensure your email address is correct at checkout. If you don’t see your files within that timeframe, check your spam folder or reach out for support.

