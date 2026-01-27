Asheville Sailing Club, Inc

Asheville Sailing Club, Inc

Asheville Sailing Club - 2026 Sailing Lessons

https://maps.app.goo.gl/BmkkTgSrhvMwST9s6

Beginning Sailing 6/15 - 6/19
Beginning Sailing 6/15 - 6/19
$225

These beginning sailing programs are for sailing novices who will be 7 years or older at the start of the course. All students begin with Start of Sailing, and many progress to sailing Optimists to start learning to control their boat.

See here for more information: https://www.ashevillesailing.org/youth-sailing

Beginning Sailing 6/22 - 6/26
Beginning Sailing 6/22 - 6/26
$225

See here for more information: https://www.ashevillesailing.org/youth-sailing

Beginning Sailing 6/29 - 7/2
Beginning Sailing 6/29 - 7/2
$225

See here for more information: https://www.ashevillesailing.org/youth-sailing

Junior Sailing 6/15 - 6/19
Junior Sailing 6/15 - 6/19
$500

These learn to sail sessions are for 9 - 18 year old sailors and will be geared towards different sailing ability and interest of the students. Students can earn US Sailing's Level one Small Boat Sailing certification.

See here for more information: https://www.ashevillesailing.org/youth-sailing

Junior Sailing 6/22 - 6/26
Junior Sailing 6/22 - 6/26
$500

See here for more information: https://www.ashevillesailing.org/youth-sailing

Junior Sailing 6/29 - 7/2
Junior Sailing 6/29 - 7/2
$500

See here for more information: https://www.ashevillesailing.org/youth-sailing

Adult Early Spring Sailing Clinic
Adult Early Spring Sailing Clinic
$400

Offered Wednesday evenings from 5pm - 8pm on May 6, 13, 20 & 27.

Couples may register together for $600 total.

See here for more information: https://www.ashevillesailing.org/adult-sailingseminars

Adult Late Spring Sailing Clinic
Adult Late Spring Sailing Clinic
$400

Offered Wednesday evenings from 5pm - 8pm on June 8 - 12.

Couples may register together for $600 total.

See here for more information: https://www.ashevillesailing.org/adult-sailingseminars

Adult Mid-Summer Sailing Clinic
Adult Mid-Summer Sailing Clinic
$400

Offered Wednesday evenings from 5pm - 8pm on July 6 - 10.

Couples may register together for $600 total.

See here for more information: https://www.ashevillesailing.org/adult-sailingseminars

Adult Late-Summer Sailing Clinic
Adult Late-Summer Sailing Clinic
$400

Offered Wednesday evenings from 5pm - 8pm on August 10 - 15.

Couples may register together for $600 total.

See here for more information: https://www.ashevillesailing.org/adult-sailingseminars

Junior Racing Team Spring
Junior Racing Team Spring
$225

The Junior Racing Team invites students from beginners to advanced level sailors to come and participate in Asheville Sailing Club and The South Atlantic Yacht Racing Association (SAYRA) events with us.


See here for more information: https://www.ashevillesailing.org/junior-racing-team

Junior Racing Team Summer/Fall
Junior Racing Team Summer/Fall
$225

The Junior Racing Team invites students from beginners to advanced level sailors to come and participate in Asheville Sailing Club and The South Atlantic Yacht Racing Association (SAYRA) events with us.


See here for more information: https://www.ashevillesailing.org/junior-racing-team

Student family membership
Student family membership
$60

If you have purchased lessons for your sailing lessons or for more than one person in a family, purchase this membership just once to cover all family members. After that, visit this page to add your details to the sailing club member directory.

https://www.ashevillesailing.org/join

Student single membership
Student single membership
$40

If you have purchased lessons for one adult purchase this one. After that, visit this page to add your details to the sailing club member directory.

https://www.ashevillesailing.org/join

