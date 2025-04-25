Asheville Waldorf School Spring Bloom Gala

For those who want to attend and support: 1 Admission Ticket and access to all speakers, music, auctions, dinner, and drinks
🌼 Petal Patron
$150
For those who want to give a little more to help us grow: 1 Admission Ticket, access to all speakers, music, dinner and drinks, and 2 raffle ticket
🌿 Garden Guardian
$250
For community-minded supporters nurturing growth: 2 Admission Tickets, access to all speakers, music, dinner and drinks, recognition on signage, program, and online, 2 raffle tickets, and a handmade Waldorf-inspired thank-you gift
🌸 Bloom Benefactor
$500
For those who help us flourish and bloom: 2 Admission Tickets, access to all speakers, music, dinner, recognition in all materials (program, website, social media, signage), 2 raffle tickets, a $50 Mother Earth Foods gift card, and a handmade Waldorf-inspired thank-you gift
🌻 Sunshine Sponsor
$75
For those who want to help someone else attend: 1 Admission Ticket for a community member who would not otherwise be able to join us. Your generosity ensures our celebration is truly welcoming and rooted in community spirit.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!