Offered by

Ashley Green Recreation Association

About the memberships

Ashley Green Recreation Association's Memberships 2026

Available until May 1
Early Bird Household Membership 2026
$395

Valid until March 30 at CDT

Early Bird Household Membership

Includes member access for anyone living in your home at the early bird rate (available through April 30, 2026)

Standard Household Membership 2026
$495

Valid until March 30 at CDT

Includes member access for anyone living in your home at the standard annual rate.

Neighborhood Supporter - No Key!
Pay what you can

No expiration

AGRA is a Non-Profit and we appreciate any charitable gifts to help maintain the pool and clubhouse so that it truly adds value to our community and our properties! Thank you SO much for considering a charitable gift to AGRA.

Advertising Space on Tennis Court Fence
$255

Renews yearly on: March 30 at CDT

We are offering space on the tennis court fencing for you to advertise your business, realty, services, lawn care, etc. Must provide and secure your own banner/advertisement. These will be in a highly visible area for all the AGRA members to see. Advertisements must be approved by the board before being hung to ensure family friendly content.

Extra Key: Add-On Option
$12

Valid until March 30 at CDT

Would you like a second key for a member in your household over age 14? Select this add on option and we will provide additional keys. One additional key per add on. Must be added to a household membership. Keys may not be given to anyone living outside your household (childcare provider day access only is allowed).

Add a donation for Ashley Green Recreation Association

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