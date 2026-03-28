Ashley Green Recreation Association's Memberships 2026

About the memberships
Valid until March 30 at CDT
Early Bird Household Membership
Includes member access for anyone living in your home at the early bird rate (available through April 30, 2026)
Valid until March 30 at CDT
Includes member access for anyone living in your home at the standard annual rate.
No expiration
AGRA is a Non-Profit and we appreciate any charitable gifts to help maintain the pool and clubhouse so that it truly adds value to our community and our properties! Thank you SO much for considering a charitable gift to AGRA.
Renews yearly on: March 30 at CDT
We are offering space on the tennis court fencing for you to advertise your business, realty, services, lawn care, etc. Must provide and secure your own banner/advertisement. These will be in a highly visible area for all the AGRA members to see. Advertisements must be approved by the board before being hung to ensure family friendly content.
Valid until March 30 at CDT
Would you like a second key for a member in your household over age 14? Select this add on option and we will provide additional keys. One additional key per add on. Must be added to a household membership. Keys may not be given to anyone living outside your household (childcare provider day access only is allowed).
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!