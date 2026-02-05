2026 ASF Golf Tournament Fundraiser at SouthShore CC Las Vegas

Hosted by
Henderson, NV 89011, USA
-Company Logo as Title Sponsor on all event Marketing
-Link on event Site
-3 Golf Foursomes, welcome breakfast, and awards luncheon for all players
-Logo on Tournament Winners award
-2 Tee signs with company logo, 2 4x8 logo Banners
-Opportunity to Speak at awards luncheon
-Opportunity for company swag in bags
-Company Logo and Link on Event Website
-Company Logo Signage at check-in and Awards Luncheon
-Company Logo 4x8 Banner
-1 Tee sign with Company Logo
-Opportunity to Speak at Awards Luncheon
-2 Golf Foursomes, Welcome Breakfast, and Awards Luncheon Tickets for all Players
-Opportunity for Company Swag in Swag bags
-Company Logo on Event website
-Company Logo Signage at Check-in and Welcome Breakfast
-Ability to run the Breakfast Mingle Event
-6 Golfers, Welcome Breakfast, Awards Luncheon Tickets for all players
-1 Tee Sign with Company Logo
-Opportunity for Swag in all Swag Bags
-Company Logo on Event Website
-Company Logo Signage on Beverage Cart
-1 Tee Sign with Company Logo
-1 Golf Foursome, Welcome Breakfast, and Awards Luncheon Tickets for all Players
-Opportunity for Company Swag in all Swag bags
-Company Logo at Putting Green
-Opportunity to Give Fun Prizes to Winners
-Company Logo on Event Website
-2 Golfers, Welcome Breakfast, Awards Luncheon Ticket
-Opportunity for Company Swag in All Swag Bags
-Company Logo on Event Website
-1 Tee Sign with Company Logo
-1 Award with Your Company Logo
-1 Golfer , Welcome Breakfast, and Awards Luncheon Ticket
-Opportunity for Company Swag in all Swag Bags
-Company Logo on Event Website
-Your Company Logo at Photobooth
-Awards Luncheon Tickets for 2
-Opportunity For Company swag in all Swag Bags
-Company Logo on Event Website
-1 Tee Sign with Company Logo
-2 Awards Luncheon Tickets
-Opportunity for Company Swag in Every Swag Bag
-Company Logo on Event Website
-Company Logo on an Award
-1 Welcome Breakfast and Award Luncheon ticket
1700.00 per foursome
-Includes 4 Golfers, Welcome Breakfast, Awards Luncheon
450.00pp
-Includes Golf for 1, Welcome Breakfast, Awards Luncheon
-Awards Luncheon ticket for 1
-Enjoy our Fun PuttPutt, Photobooth, Live Entertainment, Auction, Raffles
Company Logo on event Website
Your company Logo on all printed 5x7 at the event
1 golfer, breakfast, awards luncheon ticket
Opportunity for Company SWAG in every swag bag
Sponsor our ball drop, give out a 1,000.00 prize to winner, ability to ride in the helicopter to help with the ball drop. Exciting way to get your name out there!
