Ashley Strong Foundation

Hosted by

Ashley Strong Foundation

About this event

2026 ASF Golf Tournament Fundraiser at SouthShore CC Las Vegas

100 Strada Di Circolo

Henderson, NV 89011, USA

Presenting Sponsor item
Presenting Sponsor
$12,000

8 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

-Company Logo as Title Sponsor on all event Marketing
-Link on event Site
-3 Golf Foursomes, welcome breakfast, and awards luncheon for all players
-Logo on Tournament Winners award
-2 Tee signs with company logo, 2 4x8 logo Banners
-Opportunity to Speak at awards luncheon
-Opportunity for company swag in bags

Awards Luncheon Sponsor item
Awards Luncheon Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

-Company Logo and Link on Event Website
-Company Logo Signage at check-in and Awards Luncheon
-Company Logo 4x8 Banner
-1 Tee sign with Company Logo
-Opportunity to Speak at Awards Luncheon
-2 Golf Foursomes, Welcome Breakfast, and Awards Luncheon Tickets for all Players
-Opportunity for Company Swag in Swag bags

Welcome Breakfast Mingle Sponsor item
Welcome Breakfast Mingle Sponsor
$8,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

-Company Logo on Event website
-Company Logo Signage at Check-in and Welcome Breakfast

-Ability to run the Breakfast Mingle Event
-6 Golfers, Welcome Breakfast, Awards Luncheon Tickets for all players
-1 Tee Sign with Company Logo
-Opportunity for Swag in all Swag Bags

Beverage Cart Sponsor item
Beverage Cart Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

-Company Logo on Event Website
-Company Logo Signage on Beverage Cart
-1 Tee Sign with Company Logo
-1 Golf Foursome, Welcome Breakfast, and Awards Luncheon Tickets for all Players
-Opportunity for Company Swag in all Swag bags

Fun Putt Putt Sponsor item
Fun Putt Putt Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

-Company Logo at Putting Green
-Opportunity to Give Fun Prizes to Winners
-Company Logo on Event Website
-2 Golfers, Welcome Breakfast, Awards Luncheon Ticket
-Opportunity for Company Swag in All Swag Bags

Individual Golf Hole and Award Sponsor item
Individual Golf Hole and Award Sponsor
$2,000

-Company Logo on Event Website
-1 Tee Sign with Company Logo
-1 Award with Your Company Logo
-1 Golfer , Welcome Breakfast, and Awards Luncheon Ticket
-Opportunity for Company Swag in all Swag Bags

Photo Booth Sponsor item
Photo Booth Sponsor
$1,000

-Company Logo on Event Website
-Your Company Logo at Photobooth
-Awards Luncheon Tickets for 2
-Opportunity For Company swag in all Swag Bags

Individual Hole Sponsor item
Individual Hole Sponsor
$750

-Company Logo on Event Website
-1 Tee Sign with Company Logo
-2 Awards Luncheon Tickets
-Opportunity for Company Swag in Every Swag Bag

Award Sponsor item
Award Sponsor
$500

-Company Logo on Event Website
-Company Logo on an Award
-1 Welcome Breakfast and Award Luncheon ticket

Golf Foursome item
Golf Foursome
$1,550
Available until Oct 23
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

1700.00 per foursome
-Includes 4 Golfers, Welcome Breakfast, Awards Luncheon

Golf Solo Player item
Golf Solo Player
$400
Available until Oct 23

450.00pp
-Includes Golf for 1, Welcome Breakfast, Awards Luncheon

Luncheon Only item
Luncheon Only
$100

-Awards Luncheon ticket for 1
-Enjoy our Fun PuttPutt, Photobooth, Live Entertainment, Auction, Raffles

5x7 professional photo sponsor item
5x7 professional photo sponsor
$3,500

Company Logo on event Website
Your company Logo on all printed 5x7 at the event
1 golfer, breakfast, awards luncheon ticket
Opportunity for Company SWAG in every swag bag

Ball Drop Sponsor item
Ball Drop Sponsor
$5,000

Sponsor our ball drop, give out a 1,000.00 prize to winner, ability to ride in the helicopter to help with the ball drop. Exciting way to get your name out there!

Add a donation for Ashley Strong Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!