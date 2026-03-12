Ashtabula County Board Of Realtors Inc

Hosted by

Ashtabula County Board Of Realtors Inc

About this event

Ashtabula County REALTORS® Golf Sponsorship

Platinum Sponsor
$1,000

Includes payment for your golf team and their meals. Signage at table set-up and dinner, company name and logo on programs hole tee, two additional dinner tickets, and social media mentions.

Diamond Sponsor
$750

Includes payment for your golf team and their meals. Table with your information at designated hole, company name and logo on programs and hole tee, and social media mentions.

Gold Sponsor
$550

Includes payment for your golf team and their meals. Company name and logo on programs and hole tee, and social media mentions.

Promo Sponsor
$300

Table with your information at designated hole, company name and logo on programs and hole tee, and social media mentions.

Golf Towels
$400

Company name and logo on golf towels, and social media mentions.

Golf Ball Sponsor
$400

Company name and logo on golf balls, and social media mentions.

Beverage Sponsor
$600

Company name and logo on beverage cart, programs, and social media mentions.

Breakfast Sponsor
$300

Company name and logo on breakfast station, programs, and social media mentions.

Lunch Sponsor
$450

Company name and logo on lunch station, programs, and social media mentions.

Dinner Sponsor
$600

Company name and logo on dinner station, programs, and social media mentions.

Ice Cream Sponsor
$250

Company name and logo on programs, hole tee, and social media mentions.

Hole Sponsor
$100

Hole Tee Sign

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!