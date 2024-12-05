Ashtabula Lakeside Elementary Campus (ALEC) PTO
Sales closed
Ashtabula Lakeside Elementary Campus (ALEC) PTO's Special Holiday Raffle 2024
One entry
$5
You may buy as many entries as you like. Each $5 donation is one entry for a chance at winning the food truck play kitchen.
You may buy as many entries as you like. Each $5 donation is one entry for a chance at winning the food truck play kitchen.
More details...
Closed
Did you know?
We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!
Continue