Ashton Elementary PTP

Offered by

Ashton Elementary PTP

About this shop

Ashton Elementary Spirit Swag!

50x60 Tie Dye Husky Blanket item
50x60 Tie Dye Husky Blanket
$25

Super Soft Spirit blanket! Great for football games and more! Perfect cozy blanket!

60x70 Huskies Blanket item
60x70 Huskies Blanket
$30

Super Soft Spirit blanket! Great for football games and more! Perfect cozy blanket!

Huskies T-shirt item
Huskies T-shirt item
Huskies T-shirt item
Huskies T-shirt
$16

This shirt was created based on the design from our winner of the t-shirt contest we held last school year Maylee McIntier(see last pic for her design)! This double sided Tee is a must have! The paw prints on the back make it look like a husky jumped up on you! Comes in 5 sizes XS(4-5), S(6-7)OUT OF STOCK, M(8), L(10/12), XL(14/16.

Husky Hoodie item
Husky Hoodie
$27

Single sided Hoodie design (No paws on the back) Available in 5 sizes XS,S,M,L,XL

Unisex Adult Tee item
Unisex Adult Tee
$18

Black and Gold Huskies available in 4 sizes S,M,L,XL

Unisex Adult Tee PLUS size item
Unisex Adult Tee PLUS size
$20

Black and Gold Huskies available in XXL and XXL

Purple Unisex Adult Tee item
Purple Unisex Adult Tee
$18

Purple and GLITTER gold Let's Go Huskies design! available in sizes S,M,L,XL

Purple Unisex Adult Tee size XXL item
Purple Unisex Adult Tee size XXL
$20

Purple and GLITTER gold Let's Go Huskies design! available in sizes XXL

Purple Unisex Adult Tee size 3XL item
Purple Unisex Adult Tee size 3XL
$22

Purple and GLITTER gold Let's Go Huskies design! available in size XXXL

HUSKIES Beanie item
HUSKIES Beanie
$10

Beanie One Size fits all

Gray Adult Huskies Hat item
Gray Adult Huskies Hat
$20

adjustable snapback Hat Adult size

Black NF Adult Huskies Hat item
Black NF Adult Huskies Hat
$20

adjustable snapback Hat Adult size

2024 TOPDAWG shirt! Med or Large item
2024 TOPDAWG shirt! Med or Large
$5

Last years t-shirt! CLEARANCE! *limited quantities* Get yours now if you didn't get it last year! ONLY available in sizes Medium and Large. I have 4 mediums and 5 larges. The mediums fit like a Cat&Jack brand 12/14 size shirt for reference.

32oz Metal Water bottle SUNGLASSES item
32oz Metal Water bottle SUNGLASSES
$20

Great for sports and everyday use! Straw lid makes it spill proof! Can be customized with your students name for FREE!

32oz Metal Water bottle HUSKIES item
32oz Metal Water bottle HUSKIES
$20

Great for sports and everyday use! Straw lid makes it spill proof! Can be customized with your students name for FREE!

12oz metal water bottle item
12oz metal water bottle
$18

Perfect size for lunches and daily use. straw lid makes it spill proof. Can be customized with your students name for FREE!

Gold Sequin Hair Bow item
Gold Sequin Hair Bow
$4

Ponytail hair bow in gold sequins.

Shiny Gold Scrunchie item
Shiny Gold Scrunchie
$1.50

Shiny gold scrunchie

Shiny Purple Scrunchie item
Shiny Purple Scrunchie
$1.50

Shiny purple Scrunchie

Husky Keychain item
Husky Keychain
$2

Husky Keychain flexible silicone husky

4 Assorted Husky Stickers item
4 Assorted Husky Stickers
$1

a random selection will be chosen. you can't lose with these, they're all cool! perfect addition to your purple folder!

3D Printed Husky Keychain item
3D Printed Husky Keychain item
3D Printed Husky Keychain
$5

This cute little moveable 3D printed husky key chain is just what your kids are asking for!

black barrel duffle bag item
black barrel duffle bag
$15

Great for snow clothes or sports! measures 19" across and 10.5" deep and tall.

Purple Barrel Duffle Bag item
Purple Barrel Duffle Bag
$15

No logo. Customize yourself! measures 18.5" x 10.25"x10.25" great for snow clothes, sports etc. nice heavy duty material

Add a donation for Ashton Elementary PTP

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!