Ashton Elementary Spirit Swag!

This shirt was created based on the design from our winner of the t-shirt contest we held last school year Maylee McIntier(see last pic for her design)! This double sided Tee is a must have! The paw prints on the back make it look like a husky jumped up on you! Comes in 5 sizes XS(4-5), S(6-7)OUT OF STOCK, M(8), L(10/12), XL(14/16.