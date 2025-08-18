Ashton Elementary Spirit Swag!

Offered by
Super Soft Spirit blanket! Great for football games and more! Perfect cozy blanket!
This shirt was created based on the design from our winner of the t-shirt contest we held last school year Maylee McIntier(see last pic for her design)! This double sided Tee is a must have! The paw prints on the back make it look like a husky jumped up on you! Comes in 5 sizes XS(4-5), S(6-7)OUT OF STOCK, M(8), L(10/12), XL(14/16.
Single sided Hoodie design (No paws on the back) Available in 5 sizes XS,S,M,L,XL
Black and Gold Huskies available in 4 sizes S,M,L,XL
Black and Gold Huskies available in XXL and XXL
Purple and GLITTER gold Let's Go Huskies design! available in sizes S,M,L,XL
Purple and GLITTER gold Let's Go Huskies design! available in sizes XXL
Purple and GLITTER gold Let's Go Huskies design! available in size XXXL
Beanie One Size fits all
adjustable snapback Hat Adult size
Last years t-shirt! CLEARANCE! *limited quantities* Get yours now if you didn't get it last year! ONLY available in sizes Medium and Large. I have 4 mediums and 5 larges. The mediums fit like a Cat&Jack brand 12/14 size shirt for reference.
Great for sports and everyday use! Straw lid makes it spill proof! Can be customized with your students name for FREE!
Perfect size for lunches and daily use. straw lid makes it spill proof. Can be customized with your students name for FREE!
Ponytail hair bow in gold sequins.
Shiny gold scrunchie
Shiny purple Scrunchie
Husky Keychain flexible silicone husky
a random selection will be chosen. you can't lose with these, they're all cool! perfect addition to your purple folder!
This cute little moveable 3D printed husky key chain is just what your kids are asking for!
Great for snow clothes or sports! measures 19" across and 10.5" deep and tall.
No logo. Customize yourself! measures 18.5" x 10.25"x10.25" great for snow clothes, sports etc. nice heavy duty material
