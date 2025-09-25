Asia Region Anti-Trafficking Conference 2026

Hosted by
Chiang Mai, Thailand
In-Person Conference access with lunch & coffee included for 3 days. Ticket DOES NOT include lodging.
Online conference access for 1 person
Online conference access with up to 20 individual accounts included
Includes 1 entry for the in-person conference and an organization ticket up to 20 online attendees.
ARAT prioritizes the attendance of those with lived experience and has created a scholarship fund specifically for survivors from the Asia region.
Every year, the ARAT community is able to provide need based scholarships with priority to survivors of human trafficking and attendees from grassroots organizations. This is a donation toward that fund.
