Dark Bali

Hosted by

Dark Bali

About this event

Asia Region Anti-Trafficking Conference 2026

Empress Hotel Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai, Thailand

Standard In Person Ticket
$357

In-Person Conference access with lunch & coffee included for 3 days. Ticket DOES NOT include lodging.

Online Individual Ticket
$57

Online conference access for 1 person

Online Organization Ticket
$357
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

Online conference access with up to 20 individual accounts included

In Person w/ Online Organization Ticket
$397
This is a group ticket, it includes 21 tickets

Includes 1 entry for the in-person conference and an organization ticket up to 20 online attendees.

Survivor Scholarship
$357

ARAT prioritizes the attendance of those with lived experience and has created a scholarship fund specifically for survivors from the Asia region.

Support the ARAT Scholarship Fund
$10

Every year, the ARAT community is able to provide need based scholarships with priority to survivors of human trafficking and attendees from grassroots organizations. This is a donation toward that fund.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!