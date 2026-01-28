Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration (Sponsors)

Hosted by
About this event
1. Table for 10 guests
2. Recognition from the stage
3. Full-page, full color ad in the program booklet
4. Promotional materials included in attendee gift bags
5. 30-second ad aired on the Financial Freedom radio show on WURD Radio (12 shows x 1 = 12 total airings)
1. VIP table for 10 guests
2. Logo featured on all digital, print, and email promotional materials
3. Recognition from the stage
4. Full-page, full color ad in the program booklet
5. Promotional materials included in attendee gift bags
6. 30-second ad aired on the Financial Freedom radio show on WURD Radio (12 shows x 2 = 24 total airings)
1. VIP table for 10 guests
2. Logo featured on all digital, print, and email promotional materials
3. Recognition from the stage
4. Full-page, full color ad in the program booklet
5. Promotional items included in attendee gift bags
6. 30-second ad aired on the Financial Freedom radio show on WURD Radio (12 shows x 3 = 36 total airings)
1. Name listed with event Title
2. VIP table for 10 guests
3. Logo featured on all digital, print, and email promotional materials
4. Logo featured on stage banner
5. Welcoming remarks from the stage
6. Recognition from the stage
7. Full-page, full color ad in the program booklet
8. Promotional items included in attendee gift bags
9. One-minute ad aired on the Financial Freedom radio show on WURD Radio (12 shows x 3 = 36 total airings)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!