Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration (Sponsors)

900 Packer Ave

Philadelphia, PA 19148, USA

Bronze
$5,000

1. Table for 10 guests

2. Recognition from the stage

3. Full-page, full color ad in the program booklet

4. Promotional materials included in attendee gift bags

5. 30-second ad aired on the Financial Freedom radio show on WURD Radio (12 shows x 1 = 12 total airings)

Silver Sponsor
$10,000

1. VIP table for 10 guests

2. Logo featured on all digital, print, and email promotional materials

3. Recognition from the stage

4. Full-page, full color ad in the program booklet

5. Promotional materials included in attendee gift bags

6. 30-second ad aired on the Financial Freedom radio show on WURD Radio (12 shows x 2 = 24 total airings)

Gold Sponsor
$20,000

1. VIP table for 10 guests

2. Logo featured on all digital, print, and email promotional materials

3. Recognition from the stage

4. Full-page, full color ad in the program booklet

5. Promotional items included in attendee gift bags

6. 30-second ad aired on the Financial Freedom radio show on WURD Radio (12 shows x 3 = 36 total airings)

Title Sponsor
$30,000

1. Name listed with event Title

2. VIP table for 10 guests

3. Logo featured on all digital, print, and email promotional materials

4. Logo featured on stage banner

5. Welcoming remarks from the stage

6. Recognition from the stage

7. Full-page, full color ad in the program booklet

8. Promotional items included in attendee gift bags

9. One-minute ad aired on the Financial Freedom radio show on WURD Radio (12 shows x 3 = 36 total airings)

