Asian American Business Alliance Of Greater Philadelphia's Memberships

Founding Supporter / Lifetime Member
$10,000

No expiration

Who it's for: Individuals or businesses making a lasting investment in the mission

Benefits:

  • Lifetime access to all events and member benefits
  • Permanent name/logo recognition on the website and at events
  • VIP seating or roles at all major events
  • Recognition as a Founding Member in our charter history
  • Opportunity to guide strategic initiatives and advisory board eligibility
Executive Member / Strategic Partner
$5,000

Valid for one year

Benefits:

  • All Professional Member benefits, plus:
  • Logo placement on all AABAGP marketing materials
  • Opportunity to sponsor and co-host major events
  • Private roundtable access with elected officials and community leaders
  • Inclusion in strategic advocacy initiatives
  • Customized marketing or partnership package
  • Recognition in press releases, media, or community reports
Professional/Corporate Member
$500

Valid for one year

Who it's for: Professionals, mid-sized businesses, franchise owners, consultants


Benefits:

  • All Small Business Member benefits, plus:
  • Priority vendor/exhibitor opportunities at events
  • Speaking opportunities at AABAGP events and panels
  • One-on-one business support or advocacy consult (1 per year)
  • Opportunity to host co-branded seminars or training sessions
  • Access to government & corporate contract alerts
Small Business Member
$200

No expiration

Who it's for: Small business owners or entrepreneurs (1–10 employees)

Benefits:

  • All Community Member benefits, plus:
  • Promotion of business on AABAGP website & social media
  • Access to member-only educational webinars and workshops
  • Discounted admission to AABAGP events
  • Eligibility for grants, awards, or scholarship nominations
  • Access to AABAGP mentor network
Community Member
$100

Valid for one year

Who it's for: Individuals, students, or small business owners starting out

Benefits:

  • Access to public educational events and newsletters
  • Invitations to select networking mixers
  • Inclusion in AABAGP mailing list and updates
  • Opportunities to volunteer or intern
  • Access to community alerts and advocacy campaigns


*If you are a student in the community, please contact us to get a FREE membership discount code.

