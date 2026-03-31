Partnership For After School Education Inc

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Partnership For After School Education Inc

About this event

Asian Boss Ladies 2026 Liberated Leadership Retreat: Release, Ground, Ascend

150 Lake Dr

Rhinebeck, NY 12572, USA

Dorm Single (Shared Bath)
$799

Single private room with twin-sized bed and nightstand inside dorm building with shared bathrooms


*﻿All housing includes AC, heat, and wifi. Dinner Friday, B/L/D Sat, and B/L Sunday all included.

Cabin B (Shared Bath)
$1,049

Single private room with queen-sized bed in a two-room-building, bathroom shared with one adjoining room


*﻿All housing includes AC, heat, and wifi. Dinner Friday, B/L/D Sat, and B/L Sunday all included.


Cabin A (Private Bath)
$1,199

Single private room with queen-sized bed with a private bath.


*﻿All housing includes AC, heat, and wifi. Dinner Friday, B/L/D Sat, and B/L Sunday all included.


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