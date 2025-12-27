ACRL's Breaking the Silence Documentary & AAPI Heroes Crystal Award Gala Sponsorship Campaign

Everything in Silver sponsorship plus:





1) Premium Logo Placement on the Red-Carpet Step-and-Repeat Backdrop





2) Logo placement on all major campaign marketing materials for Breaking The Silence Documentary Series





3) Full Page Ad in the official AAPI Heroes Crystal Award Dinner Booklet





4) Appointment as Board Director for ACRL's Breaking The Silence Documentary Series and more AAPI Infront-of as well as Behind-th-Camera Initiatives









AAPI Heroes Crystal Award Dinner Gala Seating Included:



• 2 ½ tables, representing 25 total seats at the AAPI Heroes Crystal Award Dinner Gala