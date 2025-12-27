ACRL's Breaking the Silence Documentary & AAPI Heroes Crystal Award Gala Sponsorship Campaign

Offered by
About this shop
1) 5 Seats – Half the table at AAPI Heroes Crystal Award Dinner Gala Event
2) ¼ Page Ad in Gala booklet
1) Recognition in all marketing materials
2) ½ Page Ad in AAPI Heroes Crystal Award Dinner Gala Booklet
3) Sponsor listing on the AAPI AAPI Heroes Crystal Award Dinner Gala website with logo and more
4) Logo placement on the Red-Carpet Step-and-Repeat Backdrop
5) Listing on Special Thanks Credits for the Breaking the Silence Documentary Teaser and Full Series
AAPI Heroes Crystal Award Dinner Gala Seating Included:
• 1 table, representing 10 total seats at the AAPI Heroes Crystal Award Dinner Gala
Everything in Silver sponsorship plus:
1) Premium Logo Placement on the Red-Carpet Step-and-Repeat Backdrop
2) Logo placement on all major campaign marketing materials for Breaking The Silence Documentary Series
3) Full Page Ad in the official AAPI Heroes Crystal Award Dinner Booklet
4) Appointment as Board Director for ACRL's Breaking The Silence Documentary Series and more AAPI Infront-of as well as Behind-th-Camera Initiatives
AAPI Heroes Crystal Award Dinner Gala Seating Included:
• 2 ½ tables, representing 25 total seats at the AAPI Heroes Crystal Award Dinner Gala
Everything in Gold sponsorship plus:
1) Executive Producer credit in 8 Part Documentary Series "Breaking the Silence"
2) Verbal acknowledgment during the AAPI Heroes Crystal Award Dinner Gala
3) Premium Full-Page Ad in the official AAPI Heroes Crystal Award Dinner Gala Booklet (Inside Front Cover, First Page, or Back Cover)
AAPI Heroes Crystal Award Dinner Gala Seating Included:
• 5 tables, representing 50 total seats at the AAPI Heroes Crystal Award Dinner Gala
Everything in Platinum sponsorship plus:
1) Premier logo placement across all Major Campaign Marketing Materials for Breaking The Silence
2) 5-Minute featured presentation during the AAPI Heroes Crystal Award Dinner Gala Event
3) Featured sponsor profile on the Asian Civil Rights League and Breaking The Silence Documentary Series website, including logo, photo, and personalized video
AAPI Heroes Crystal Award Dinner Gala Seating Included:
• 10 tables, representing 100 total seats at the AAPI Heroes Crystal Award Dinner Gala
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!