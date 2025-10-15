Asian Gala 2025

Looking for the perfect local getaway? Enjoy a weekend full of culture and adventure with this Grand Rapids Family Fun Package!

This package includes:

2 Tickets to the Grand Rapids Symphony – experience the magic of live music!

2 Tickets to the Grand Rapids Public Museum – explore fascinating exhibits and hands-on fun for all ages!

It’s the perfect way to spend quality time with family or friends while celebrating the best of Grand Rapids.

Donated by the Grand Rapids Symphony and the Grand Rapids Public Museum.