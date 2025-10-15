Asian Gala 2025

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Bring beauty to every season with 12 months of flowers from Eastern Floral! Enjoy a fresh, handcrafted bouquet delivered to your home or office each month, featuring stunning blooms thoughtfully arranged by expert florists. Whether you brighten your own space or share the joy with someone special, this year-long gift of flowers is sure to delight all year round.
Experience the rich flavors and warm hospitality of Vietnam with an Authentic Vietnamese Dinner prepared by skilled home chefs. Enjoy a multi-course meal featuring traditional dishes made from fresh ingredients and time-honored recipes — from savory appetizers to aromatic main courses and delightful desserts. This unforgettable dining experience will transport you straight to the heart of Vietnam! Up to 6 people!
Celebrate the season with four tickets to Magical Cirque Christmas — a dazzling holiday show that combines world-class cirque performers. A one night stay at Amway Grand Plaza Hotel and 4 tickets to the children's museum!
Enjoy an authentic Chinese dining experience with rich cultural presentation in the comfort of the place of your choosing. Savor a lovingly prepared multi-course meal featuring traditional family recipes — from handmade dumplings to stir-fried favorites and sweet desserts. Perfect for up to 6 guests.
A stay and play package at the Gun Lake Casino Resort! This includes the following (1) standard hotel room for a one night stay! You will also get (1) $100 dining credit, and (2) $50 Free Slot Play Credits!
Looking for the perfect local getaway? Enjoy a weekend full of culture and adventure with this Grand Rapids Family Fun Package!
This package includes:
It’s the perfect way to spend quality time with family or friends while celebrating the best of Grand Rapids.
Donated by the Grand Rapids Symphony and the Grand Rapids Public Museum.
Looking for some fun? Check out this amazing package! Enjoy a day of golf with Bing Goei — your choice of 9 or 18 holes, plus a great lunch to top it off.
Whether you’re perfecting your swing or just enjoying good company and conversation, this experience promises plenty of laughs, great memories, and maybe even a few golf tips from Bing himself!
Date and location to be mutually agreed upon.
Upgrade your workspace in style and comfort with this premium professional swivel office chair from MillerKnoll, a global leader in modern design.
Designed for all-day support, sleek aesthetics, and ergonomic performance, this chair combines function and sophistication — perfect for your home office or professional space.
Experience the quality and craftsmanship that make MillerKnoll products a favorite in workplaces worldwide!
Donated by MillerKnoll.
