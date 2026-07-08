ASID California Central | Nevada ANDYZ Sponsorship Opportunities

• Opportunity for a company representative to briefly address attendees during the ceremony

• Featured sponsor recognition throughout the event

• Logo placement on event signage and presentation screens

• Featured placement in post-event communications and social media recognition

• Dedicated display table at the event

• Opportunity to showcase products directly to designers, industry professionals, and attendees

• Additional verbal recognition during the ceremony

• Your company's logo in the ASID California Central/Nevada monthly Chapter newsletter until Dec. 2026

• Recognition during the awards ceremony for products featured in winning entries

• Company name included in award presentation materials and sponsor acknowledgements

• Opportunity to include promotional materials, catalogs, samples, or branded items in attendee swag bags