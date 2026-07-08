ASID California Central | Nevada ANDYZ Sponsorship Opportunities

About the memberships
No expiration
• Opportunity for a company representative to briefly address attendees during the ceremony
• Featured sponsor recognition throughout the event
• Logo placement on event signage and presentation screens
• Featured placement in post-event communications and social media recognition
• Dedicated display table at the event
• Opportunity to showcase products directly to designers, industry professionals, and attendees
• Additional verbal recognition during the ceremony
• Your company's logo in the ASID California Central/Nevada monthly Chapter newsletter until Dec. 2026
• Recognition during the awards ceremony for products featured in winning entries
• Company name included in award presentation materials and sponsor acknowledgements
• Opportunity to include promotional materials, catalogs, samples, or branded items in attendee swag bags
No expiration
Exhibitor Sponsor — $1,000
• Dedicated display table at the event
• Opportunity to showcase products directly to designers, industry professionals, and attendees
• Additional verbal recognition during the ceremony
• Your company's logo in the ASID California Central/Nevada monthly Chapter newsletter until Dec. 2026
• Recognition during the awards ceremony for products featured in winning entries
• Company name included in award presentation materials and sponsor acknowledgements
• Opportunity to include promotional materials, catalogs, samples, or branded items in attendee swag bags
No expiration
• Your company's logo in the ASID California Central/Nevada monthly Chapter newsletter until Dec. 2026
• Recognition during the awards ceremony for products featured in winning entries
• Company name included in award presentation materials and sponsor acknowledgements
• Opportunity to include promotional materials, catalogs, samples, or branded items in attendee swag bags
No expiration
• Recognition during the awards ceremony for products featured in winning entries
• Company name included in award presentation materials and sponsor acknowledgements
• Opportunity to include promotional materials, catalogs, samples, or branded items in attendee swag bags
Here is what you get:
**Opportunity to speak at the ANDYZ Awards Show for 2-5 minutes
**You select and name the signature drink for the event
**Gold level chapter sponsorship for 1 year
-Use of the ANDYZ logo on your website for the 2026 calendar year
-Logo displayed on the chapter website until August 2026
-Logo displayed on the ANDYZ entry website until August 2026
-Logo displayed in chapter monthly newsletter until August 2026
-Sponsorship product information in chapter office/lounge
-Article in monthly chapter newsletter (1x per year)
-ANDYZ related social media posts (1x monthly until August 2026)
-Table at the ANDYZ Award show for 8-10 guests
-Logo on screen before and after presentation (ANDYZ)
-Verbal recognition during award presentation (ANDYZ)
-Include marketing material in swag bag (ANDYZ)
-Display table at the ANDYZ Award show
Here is what you get:
-Use of the ANDYZ logo on your website for the 2026 calendar year
-Logo displayed on the chapter website until August 2026
-Logo displayed on the ANDYZ entry website until August 2026
-Logo displayed in chapter monthly newsletter until August 2026
-Sponsorship product information in chapter office/lounge
-Article in monthly chapter newsletter (1x per year)
-ANDYZ related social media posts (1x monthly until August 2026)
-Table at the ANDYZ Award show for 8-10 guests
-Logo on screen before and after presentation (ANDYZ)
-Verbal recognition during award presentation (ANDYZ)
-Include marketing material in swag bag (ANDYZ)
-Display table at the ANDYZ Award show
Here is what you get:
-Use of the ANDYZ logo on your website for the 2026 calendar year
-Logo displayed on the chapter website until August 2026
-Logo displayed on the ANDYZ entry website until August 2026
$
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