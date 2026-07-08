ASID California Central Nevada Chapter

Offered by

ASID California Central Nevada Chapter

About the memberships

ASID California Central | Nevada ANDYZ Sponsorship Opportunities

ANDYZ Premier Sponsor
$2,500

No expiration

• Opportunity for a company representative to briefly address attendees during the ceremony

• Featured sponsor recognition throughout the event
• Logo placement on event signage and presentation screens
• Featured placement in post-event communications and social media recognition

• Dedicated display table at the event
• Opportunity to showcase products directly to designers, industry professionals, and attendees
• Additional verbal recognition during the ceremony

• Your company's logo in the ASID California Central/Nevada monthly Chapter newsletter until Dec. 2026

• Recognition during the awards ceremony for products featured in winning entries
• Company name included in award presentation materials and sponsor acknowledgements
• Opportunity to include promotional materials, catalogs, samples, or branded items in attendee swag bags

ANDYZ Exhibitor Sponsor
$1,000

No expiration

Exhibitor Sponsor — $1,000
• Dedicated display table at the event
• Opportunity to showcase products directly to designers, industry professionals, and attendees
• Additional verbal recognition during the ceremony

• Your company's logo in the ASID California Central/Nevada monthly Chapter newsletter until Dec. 2026

• Recognition during the awards ceremony for products featured in winning entries
• Company name included in award presentation materials and sponsor acknowledgements
• Opportunity to include promotional materials, catalogs, samples, or branded items in attendee swag bags

ANDYZ Design Partner Sponsor
$500

No expiration

• Your company's logo in the ASID California Central/Nevada monthly Chapter newsletter until Dec. 2026

• Recognition during the awards ceremony for products featured in winning entries
• Company name included in award presentation materials and sponsor acknowledgements
• Opportunity to include promotional materials, catalogs, samples, or branded items in attendee swag bags

ANDYZ Recognition Sponsor
$250

No expiration

• Recognition during the awards ceremony for products featured in winning entries
• Company name included in award presentation materials and sponsor acknowledgements
• Opportunity to include promotional materials, catalogs, samples, or branded items in attendee swag bags

ANDYZ Sponsorship #1
$4,000

Here is what you get:

**Opportunity to speak at the ANDYZ Awards Show for 2-5 minutes

**You select and name the signature drink for the event

**Gold level chapter sponsorship for 1 year

-Use of the ANDYZ logo on your website for the 2026 calendar year

-Logo displayed on the chapter website until August 2026

-Logo displayed on the ANDYZ entry website until August 2026

-Logo displayed in chapter monthly newsletter until August 2026

-Sponsorship product information in chapter office/lounge

-Article in monthly chapter newsletter (1x per year)

-ANDYZ related social media posts (1x monthly until August 2026)

-Table at the ANDYZ Award show for 8-10 guests
-Logo on screen before and after presentation (ANDYZ)
-Verbal recognition during award presentation (ANDYZ)
-Include marketing material in swag bag (ANDYZ)

-Display table at the ANDYZ Award show

ANDYZ Sponsorship #2
$1,500

Here is what you get:

-Use of the ANDYZ logo on your website for the 2026 calendar year

-Logo displayed on the chapter website until August 2026

-Logo displayed on the ANDYZ entry website until August 2026

-Logo displayed in chapter monthly newsletter until August 2026

-Sponsorship product information in chapter office/lounge

-Article in monthly chapter newsletter (1x per year)

-ANDYZ related social media posts (1x monthly until August 2026)

-Table at the ANDYZ Award show for 8-10 guests
-Logo on screen before and after presentation (ANDYZ)
-Verbal recognition during award presentation (ANDYZ)
-Include marketing material in swag bag (ANDYZ)

-Display table at the ANDYZ Award show

ANDYZ Sponsorship #3
$500

Here is what you get:

-Use of the ANDYZ logo on your website for the 2026 calendar year

-Logo displayed on the chapter website until August 2026

-Logo displayed on the ANDYZ entry website until August 2026

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