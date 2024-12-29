ASID California Central Nevada Chapter Sponsorship Opportunities
Diamond Sponsor
$3,000
Here is what you get:
-Banner ad in monthly chapter newsletter (2x per year)
-Article in monthly chapter newsletter (1x per year)
-Logo in monthly chapter newsletter
-Instagram & Facebook postings (12)
-Local Job postings in monthly chapter newsletter
-Company event promotion on newsletter & social media (2)
-Full page e-blast to members (2)
-Sponsorship product information in chapter office/lounge
-Listing of chapter sponsors at every event
-Company listing on chapter website
-4 Complimentary tickets to regular chapter events
-Logo on screen before and after presentation (ANDYZ)
-Verbal recognition during award presentation (ANDYZ)
-Logo on all digital & printed collateral (ANDYZ)
-Include marketing material in swag bag (ANDYZ)
-Logo inclusion on all social media event listings (ANDYZ)
Emerald Sponsor
$1,800
Here is what you get:
-Banner ad in monthly chapter newsletter (1x per year)
-Article in monthly chapter newsletter (1x per year)
-Logo in monthly chapter newsletter
-Instagram & Facebook postings (12)
-Local Job postings in monthly chapter newsletter
-Company event promotion on newsletter & social media (2)
-Full page e-blast to members (2)
-Sponsorship product information in chapter office/lounge
-Listing of chapter sponsors at every event
-Company listing on chapter website
-2 Complimentary tickets to regular chapter events
Ruby Sponsor
$1,000
Here is what you get:
-Logo in monthly chapter newsletter
-Instagram & Facebook postings (12)
-Local Job postings in monthly chapter newsletter
-Company event promotion on newsletter & social media (1)
-Full page e-blast to members (1)
-Sponsorship product information in chapter office/lounge
-Listing of chapter sponsors at every event
-Company listing on chapter website
-1 Complimentary tickets to regular chapter events
ANDYZ Sponsorship
$1,500
Here is what you get:
-Sponsorship product information in chapter office/lounge
-Listing of chapter sponsors at every event
-Company listing on chapter website
-Logo on screen before and after presentation (ANDYZ)
-Verbal recognition during award presentation (ANDYZ)
-Logo on all digital & printed collateral (ANDYZ)
-Include marketing material in swag bag (ANDYZ)
-Logo inclusion on all social media event listings (ANDYZ)
A'la Carte Banner Ad
$250
Post a banner advertisement in our monthly chapter newsletter. Sponsor must provide the image and URL link at least 2 weeks before the chosen monthly newsletter goes out. You may choose which months that you want your ad to be included. The banner ad must be provided to the chapter as a .PNG image, along with the URL that you want linked to it.
- For best results, your banner image should be 600 X 200 Pixels (approximately, a 2 inch by 6.5 inch rectangle (if viewed full page size on a 15 inch computer screen). Posting dates are only available from January 2025 – December 2025.
A'la Carte Article In Newsletter
$350
Place an educational article in the monthly chapter newsletter. You may choose which month that you want your article to be included. Special permission to reprint copyrighted material is required. Company logo and link will be posted with the article. Article and permission to use must be provided to the Chapter no later than November 2025.
A'la Carte Facebook & Instagram posting (1 post)
$100
Featured Instagram and/or Facebook Posts. This can be product image, industry news or promotional.
Take advantage of our followers!
Did you know that we have thousands of active followers on social media? ASID California Central | Nevada, IG - @asid_canv & FB - @asidcanv will showcase your company name, social media tag, and project work on our page.
Choose to post only once, or purchase a set of 12.
If taking advantage of the set of 12, up to 10 photos of your choice can be submitted for use in your 12 posts. Date options for your posts, will be provided to you to select from.
You must write your own description, which may be edited if needed. There is a max of 3 posts per day so there's minimal competition for attention. Be featured 12 times per year, use them once per month, or request multiple posts in a month up to a max 12 featured postings.
No limit to the number of individual or sets (of 12) available for you to purchase.
A'la Carte Facebook & Instagram postings (set of 12)
$500
Featured Instagram and/or Facebook Posts. This can be product image, industry news or promotional.
Take advantage of our followers!
Did you know that we have thousands of active followers on social media? ASID California Central | Nevada, IG - @asid_canv & FB - @asidcanv will showcase your company name, social media tag, and project work on our page. Choose to post only once, or purchase a set of 12.
If taking advantage of the set of 12, up to 10 photos of your choice can be submitted for use in your 12 posts. Date options for your posts, will be provided to you to select from.
You must write your own description, which may be edited if needed. There is a max of 3 posts per day so there's minimal competition for attention. Be featured 12 times per year, use them once per month, or request multiple posts in a month up to a max 12 featured postings.
No limit to the number of individual or sets (of 12) available for you to purchase.
A'la Carte Job Posting
$100
Post job offerings to a targeted pool of applicants in the design community via our monthly newsletter.
A'la Carte Full Page E-blast
$450
Reach over a thousand members of the design community via email.
Send a full-page flyer, as individual sponsored message e-blast, sent directly from the Chapter to our ASID members and constituents. The e-blast may contain any company news, your latest promotion, or advertisement message. Includes your company logo and URL link(s).
A'la Carte Event Promotion
$450
Company event promotion in newsletter and on social media.
Host a chapter event
$500
Hosting is an opportunity to showcase your products & services to our exclusive ASID designers & industry partners
Brief introduction to your business (10 - 15 minutes) Networking with potential new clientele & your invited guests
Email, Newsletter, Instagram & Facebook Promotion for your event
Donation to Student Scholarship Fund
$500
Your sponsorship dollars will go to student chapters and members in furthering their ASID journey.
•Get prime location for your logo & link on our chapter website homepage.
•Your company listed as a preferred chapter sponsor at all chapter events.
