American Society of Interior Designers Pennsylvania East Chapter

Hosted by

American Society of Interior Designers Pennsylvania East Chapter

About this event

ASID PA East Design Trivia & Game Night

123 South St

Philadelphia, PA 19147, USA

ASID Member
Free

This will include a ticket to the event, one drink ticket, and access to food and regular beverages.

ASID Student Member
Free

This will include a ticket to the event, one drink ticket (21+ Only), and access to food and regular beverages.

Non-Member
$15

This will include a ticket to the event, one drink ticket, and access to food and regular beverages.

Student Non-Member
$5

This will include a ticket to the event, one drink ticket (21+ Only), and access to food and regular beverages.

General Sponsorship
$200

This will include two tickets to the event, two drink tickets, and help cover food, regular beverages, and the venue for the event.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!