ASID PA East Design Trivia & Game Night

Hosted by
About this event
This will include a ticket to the event, one drink ticket, and access to food and regular beverages.
This will include a ticket to the event, one drink ticket (21+ Only), and access to food and regular beverages.
This will include a ticket to the event, one drink ticket, and access to food and regular beverages.
This will include a ticket to the event, one drink ticket (21+ Only), and access to food and regular beverages.
This will include two tickets to the event, two drink tickets, and help cover food, regular beverages, and the venue for the event.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!