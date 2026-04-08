ASIE- 2026 Fundraiser Gala Silent Auction

Custom jersey with everything sewn on, size XL. Hand-signed by Shaquille O'Neal (HOF) in a frame. The autograph includes an official Beckett Authentication Services serially numbered hologram for authenticity purposes. The signing of this item was witnessed by Beckett. Authentication: Beckett Hologram Donated by: ABAM Engineers Inc.

Custom jersey with everything sewn on, size XL. Hand-signed by Shaquille O'Neal (HOF) in a frame. The autograph includes an official Beckett Authentication Services serially numbered hologram for authenticity purposes. The signing of this item was witnessed by Beckett. Authentication: Beckett Hologram Donated by: ABAM Engineers Inc.

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