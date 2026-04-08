Hosted by

American Society Of Indian Engineers and Architects

About this event

ASIE- 2026 Fundraiser Gala Silent Auction

2 tickets and 1 parking pass for Rockets games & Rodeo item
2 tickets and 1 parking pass for Rockets games & Rodeo
$100

Starting bid

2 tickets for 1 Rockets game and 1 parking pass for the game


2 Rodeo tickets for an evening with parking pass Seats are inter upper level - mid court view Parking in Tundra Garage TBD- by winner and Geotest Section- 427 Row 4 Seats 9-12

Shaquille O'Neal- Hand-signed Custom Jersey item
Shaquille O'Neal- Hand-signed Custom Jersey
$200

Starting bid

Custom jersey with everything sewn on, size XL. Hand-signed by Shaquille O'Neal (HOF) in a frame. The autograph includes an official Beckett Authentication Services serially numbered hologram for authenticity purposes. The signing of this item was witnessed by Beckett. Authentication: Beckett Hologram Donated by: ABAM Engineers Inc.
Breakfast with Commissioner Lesley Briones item
Breakfast with Commissioner Lesley Briones
$250

Starting bid

Breakfast with Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones

4 Sugar Land Space Cowboys tickets item
4 Sugar Land Space Cowboys tickets
$200

Starting bid

4 tickets for Sugar Land Space Cowboys Date: September 29 at Noon Section- 124 Row G Seats 10-13

One Night Stay in Omni Hotels Houston with Breakfast item
One Night Stay in Omni Hotels Houston with Breakfast
$100

Starting bid

One Night Stay in Omni Hotels Houston with Breakfast

Liquor Basket by Vector item
Liquor Basket by Vector
$100

Starting bid

The Liquor basket consists of Gift by Vector

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