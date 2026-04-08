ASIE- 2026 Fundraiser Gala Silent Auction

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2 tickets for 1 Rockets game and 1 parking pass for the game
2 Rodeo tickets for an evening with parking pass Seats are inter upper level - mid court view Parking in Tundra Garage TBD- by winner and Geotest Section- 427 Row 4 Seats 9-12
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Breakfast with Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones
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4 tickets for Sugar Land Space Cowboys Date: September 29 at Noon Section- 124 Row G Seats 10-13
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One Night Stay in Omni Hotels Houston with Breakfast
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The Liquor basket consists of Gift by Vector
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