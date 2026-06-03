American Society Of Indian Engineers and Architects

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American Society Of Indian Engineers and Architects

About this event

ASIE Summer of Learning 2026

July 16, 2026 - 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM
Free

“Changing regulatory landscape” covering Lead & Copper Rule Improvements (LCRI) and Microbial DBP Rule, with guidance on what utilities should do now 

July 23, 2026 - 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM
Free

Everyone Is Using AI. Has Anyone Actually Tested It for Infrastructure Decisions? How Much Can We Trust It When the Stakes Are Real?

July 28, 2026 - 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM
Free

CO₂ nanobubble systems for Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR), including fundamentals, transport mechanisms, and field applications

July 30, 2026 - 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM
Free

Geotechnical Considerations for Design and Construction of Water/Wastewater and Large Diameter Water Lines, Public Infrastructure

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