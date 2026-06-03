ASIE Summer of Learning 2026

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“Changing regulatory landscape” covering Lead & Copper Rule Improvements (LCRI) and Microbial DBP Rule, with guidance on what utilities should do now
Everyone Is Using AI. Has Anyone Actually Tested It for Infrastructure Decisions? How Much Can We Trust It When the Stakes Are Real?
CO₂ nanobubble systems for Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR), including fundamentals, transport mechanisms, and field applications
Geotechnical Considerations for Design and Construction of Water/Wastewater and Large Diameter Water Lines, Public Infrastructure
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