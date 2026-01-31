Amazing Grace Baptist Church

Hosted by

Amazing Grace Baptist Church

About this event

ASK FOR THE OLD PATHS - Men's Retreat 2026

191 Lakeview Rd

Broadalbin, NY 12117, USA

PINE LODGE
$100

ADK Themed Rooms.

Includes dinner, breakfast & lunch.

PINE LODGE (Rollaway)
$80

* Rollaway bed *

Includes dinner, breakfast & lunch.

POPLAR LODGE
$80

Hotel Style Rooms.

Includes dinner, breakfast & lunch.

RAY MILLS
$50

Camp Style Rooms with bunk beds.

Must bring your own bedding!

Includes dinner, breakfast & lunch.

CONFERENCE & MEALS
$40

Ticket to attend conference and gives you access to all included meals.

No overnight accommodations.

CONFERENCE ONLY
$10

Ticket to attend conference only.

No meals included.

No overnight accommodations.

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