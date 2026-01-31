ASK FOR THE OLD PATHS - Men's Retreat 2026

About this event
Broadalbin, NY 12117, USA
ADK Themed Rooms.
Includes dinner, breakfast & lunch.
* Rollaway bed *
Includes dinner, breakfast & lunch.
Hotel Style Rooms.
Includes dinner, breakfast & lunch.
Camp Style Rooms with bunk beds.
Must bring your own bedding!
Includes dinner, breakfast & lunch.
Ticket to attend conference and gives you access to all included meals.
No overnight accommodations.
Ticket to attend conference only.
No meals included.
No overnight accommodations.
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