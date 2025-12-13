Ask Wonder Explore's Dec 13 2025 Silent Auction

Hosted by

NOLA Tarot
$20

Starting bid

Embrace the mystery and magic of New Orleans with this beautifully illustrated New Orleans–themed Tarot deck. Each card celebrates the city’s vibrant culture, history, and spirit—from the rhythm of jazz and the glow of the French Quarter to the wisdom of its ancestral traditions. Perfect for collectors, spiritual seekers, or lovers of New Orleans art, this unique deck invites you to explore intuition, storytelling, and the soulful energy that makes the Crescent City unlike any other.

Inflatable Bounce House
$150

Starting bid

Make your next celebration unforgettable with a one-day rental of a vibrant inflatable bounce house! Available for a full day of fun; recommended for ages 3 and up. Market value: $300

Dovetail Bar $200 Gift Certificate
$100

Starting bid

Dovetail Bar is a craft cocktail and coffee venue located in the lobby of the Schaeffer Hotel; a boutique property on the periphery of the French Quarter. Win this $200 value gift certificate to use for a fun night out or to enjoy a coffee during the day.

1 Full Week of 2026 AWE Summer Camp
$190

Starting bid

Win a full week of summer camp for your student worth $385 at reduced price! Visit the AWE website for more information.

One-Hour Marketing Audit & Strategy Session item
One-Hour Marketing Audit & Strategy Session
$70

Starting bid

This is a one-hour marketing consultation with Gio Llontop tailored for businesses. During the session, we’ll conduct a brief audit of your current marketing approach and provide a few clear, actionable recommendations to help you improve your visibility and outreach. It’s a concise, practical session focused on giving your business a quick marketing tune-up. Market value: $150.

National WWII Museum Tickets (4)
$70

Starting bid

Treat yourself and your family or friends to a trip to New Orleans' National WWII Museum. From the original Louisiana Memorial Pavilion to the brand-new Liberation Pavilion, the Museum’s seven-acre, seven-pavilion campus offers immersive exhibits and an expansive collection of artifacts and personal accounts that take visitors inside the story of World War II. Market value: $140

Full Day of Childcare with Cal item
Full Day of Childcare with Cal
$80

Starting bid

Give yourself a break and your kids a fun-filled day of personalized care and kid-directed activities from former AWE educator and current childcare worker Cal Oliver. Cal has 5 years of childcare experience with ages 2 and up and is happy to adapt to your current needs whether your child is sick or you simply need a day off. Scheduling subject to availability. Limit 3 children for 8 hours or less.

Market Value: $170

Handcrafted Crochet Comfort Bundle
$100

Starting bid

Wrap yourself in warmth and community with this beautiful handmade crochet bundle, featuring a cozy crocheted blanket, a stylish crochet bag, and matching crochet gloves—each piece made with love by talented AWE parents.

The blanket was handcrafted by our Vice President, Lizzie (Annabelle’s mom), bringing care, craftsmanship, and heart into every stitch. The bag and gloves were lovingly created by Maggie (River’s mom), blending function, fashion, and handmade charm.

This one-of-a-kind set is perfect for cozy nights, thoughtful gifting, or supporting local artistry while giving back to our AWE community. A true bundle of comfort, creativity, and connection.

The Holloway Boy item
The Holloway Boy
$15

Starting bid

Treat the book lover in your life (even if that's you!) to a basket full of goodies including two signed books from local author Amorina Carlton - her debut novel "The Holloway Boy" and a book of short stories including one of her stories alongside those of other authors from around the world.


About the novel:

Starting over isn't as simple as leaving. Sometimes, the past follows you.

Shelby Marshall is ready for a fresh start. College means freedom — from her too small hometown, her complicated family, and the blurred lines of a relationship that should never have happened.  But when a familiar face shows up in her new city, Shelby finds herself pulled back into a relationship she just can't seem to shake.

Trying to rewrite her story and overcome her past, Shelby navigates first love, betrayal, and the trauma of growing up too fast. As new friendships form and long-buried secrets rise to the surface, she starts to question everything she thought she knew about love, faith, and herself.

The Holloway Boy is a New Adult story of resilience, growth, and learning to trust your voice — even when it falters.

Choice of Editing Services item
Choice of Editing Services
$50

Starting bid

Choice of print or website editing service from Amorina Carlton, LLC

See website for specifics:

https://amorinacarlton.com/services-standard-rates/

Tarot Reading from Ms. Aimee item
Tarot Reading from Ms. Aimee
$50

Starting bid

For this audio recorded reading, you can choose one specific question, or choose a category such as “love” “career”, or “general”. You will then receive a link via email where you can listen to your messages and see your cards.

Birth Chart Reading from Ms. Aimee item
Birth Chart Reading from Ms. Aimee
$50

Starting bid

For this audio recorded reading, you must provide your date, place, and time of birth. With this information, I will be able to provide you information on your specific astrological placements, their meanings, and how to maximize them given the current astrological transits. You will receive a link via email where you can listen to your messages and see your chart.

Butterscotch Bar Cookies
$10

Starting bid

Butterscotch Bar Cookies—these are NOT vegan but they are absolutely delicious.

2 Night Stay at Casita on St Roch item
2 Night Stay at Casita on St Roch
$100

Starting bid

Experience Tranquility at La Casita - St. Roch - Self-Seclusion Shotgun Home

Discover the charm of La Casita - St. Roch - Self-Seclusion Shotgun Home, your perfect getaway in New Orleans. This delightful 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom house offers a cozy retreat for up to 3 guests, making it an excellent choice for couples or small families.

Your stay includes a minimum nightly requirement of just one night, ensuring you can indulge in a brief escape or a longer vacation as you wish. The home is designed with your comfort in mind and comes equipped with essential amenities that make it feel like a home away from home.

Enjoy modern conveniences such as air conditioning, quality bedding and linens, high-speed internet access, and a fully equipped kitchen for all your culinary needs. Additionally, you'll appreciate the convenience of laundry facilities and a private parking space, ensuring a hassle-free experience during your stay.

Gather around the television for a cozy movie night after a day of exploring the vibrant neighborhoods of New Orleans. Whether you are looking for a peaceful retreat or an adventure-filled trip, La Casita provides the ideal setting for your next escape.

STEM Birthday Party with Ms. Hannah item
STEM Birthday Party with Ms. Hannah
$150

Starting bid

Ms. Hannah’s STEM Birthday Party

Make your child’s special day unforgettable with Ms. Hannah’s STEM Birthday Party—a hands-on, high-energy celebration perfect for curious kids ages 3–14! Each party is packed into a fun-filled 2-hour experience featuring exciting science and chemistry experiments, creative building challenges, and interactive STEM stations that spark imagination and discovery.

Kids will watch things fizz, pop, glow, and transform as they explore real scientific concepts in a fun, safe, and age-appropriate way. From bubbling reactions to colorful slime, simple circuits, engineering challenges, and more—every moment is designed to inspire wonder.

Ms. Hannah provides all materials, manages setup and cleanup, and guides up to 20 young scientists through an unforgettable adventure.

A birthday party where fun meets learning—and every child leaves feeling like a real scientist!

Honey Deaux Home Repair item
Honey Deaux Home Repair
$150

Starting bid

Honey Deaux Repair – Small Fixes, Big Relief

Honey Deaux Repair specializes in high-quality minor home repairs designed to make your space safer, smoother, and more functional—without the hassle of an all-day project. Our services focus on quick, efficient jobs that can be completed in approximately two hours or less, giving homeowners reliable solutions right when they need them.

Services include:

  • Replacing faucets and minor plumbing fixtures
  • Installing or repairing ceiling fans
  • Minor deck repairs and outdoor touch-ups
  • Indoor painting for small areas or accent walls
  • Installing or updating light fixtures
  • Furniture assembly and small construction tasks

Honey Deaux Repair is perfect for busy families, seniors, renters, and homeowners who need trustworthy, skilled help with the everyday tasks that keep a home running smoothly. Quick, dependable, and done right—just how home repair should be.

Breathwork Session with Plaintainfutures item
Breathwork Session with Plaintainfutures
$50

Starting bid

Samille (she/her) originally from present day South Jersey, former Lenape lands, has called Bulbancha home going on 7 years now. She attended The People's Medicine school and now refers to herself as a baby herbalist. In New Orleans, under the name Plantainfutures, Samille offers Breathwork and other creative and healing practices. Studying with The Breath Liberation Society under the guidance of Chauna Bryant, she offers a donation based community Breathwork at Speakeasy Farm on or around the New and Full Moon. Along with that Plantainfutures has a strong practice with the moon and offers children's programming under the name, The Lunar Astronomy Circle. She likes to center creativity and storytelling in all that she does.  Follow Plantainfutures on IG for all offerings.

1 month Free Taekwondo Classes
$200

Starting bid

Forever Driven Martial Arts is offering 1 month free of Taekwondo classes with uniform and weapon included. For ages 3 and up.


At Forever Driven Martial Arts, our focus is on transforming lives through the power of Taekwondo, structured coaching, and a supportive community. From day one, we have been committed to helping each student reach their personal best by creating a space that is safe, family-friendly, and filled with encouragement.

We believe Taekwondo is for everyone. Whether your goal is to build confidence, learn self-defense, or improve focus and discipline, our programs are designed to support students of all ages and experience levels.

3D-Printed Ice Cream Lamp by Ms. Hannah
$60

Starting bid

Brighten any room with Ms. Hannah’s whimsical 3D-Printed Ice Cream Lamp—a handcrafted, two-foot-tall statement piece that looks sweet enough to eat! Designed and printed in-house, this oversized ice cream cone features a swirl of “soft serve” topped with colorful donut sprinkles and detailed 3D-filament sprinkle cutouts that add texture and charm.

Perfect for bedrooms, playrooms, classrooms, or STEM spaces, this lamp brings joy, creativity, and a touch of dessert-themed magic to any environment. A true blend of art, engineering, and imagination—just like Ms. Hannah herself.

A fun, functional, and one-of-a-kind creation that lights up any space!

Crawfish Boil Bundle
$200

Starting bid

Bring the perfect Louisiana-style boil to your next gathering with our Crawfish Boil Package—a complete setup designed for convenience, comfort, and great food. This bundle includes:

  • Coca-Cola folding picnic table – sturdy, portable, and perfect for serving or seating
  • Saints + Miller Lite Igloo cooler – keeps drinks ice-cold and boil essentials fresh
  • Extra-large crawfish pot – ideal for cooking big batches for family and friends

Whether you're hosting a backyard boil, block party, or fundraiser, this package has everything you need to kick off the fun—just add crawfish!

Woman's haircut with Charlee at Mona Coiffeur's Hair Salon
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a fresh, stylish look with a women’s haircut by Charlee at Mona Coiffeur’s Hair Salon. Charlee brings skill, care, and an eye for detail to every appointment—whether you’re looking for a chic trim, a bold new shape, or a complete transformation. Treat yourself to expert service in a warm, modern salon setting that leaves you feeling confident and refreshed.

Birthwork Consult from Sacred Worker Bees
$50

Starting bid

Meet with the skilled midwives of Sacred Worker Bees for a compassionate and empowering 45-minute birth consultation. During this session, families receive personalized guidance on creating a thoughtful, informed birth plan, along with natural and holistic recommendations to support a healthy, grounded labor experience. With a focus on education, calm, and confidence, the Sacred Worker Bees team helps expectant parents prepare for a birth journey that aligns with their values and needs.

Brow Therapy Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Treat yourself (or someone you love) to a beauty boost with a $50 gift card to Brow Therapy. Whether you’re looking for a fresh brow shape, a tint or henna treatment, or a waxing service to enhance your natural look — this gift card covers professional, expert brow care in a relaxing, welcoming studio.

Ideal for pampering, self-care, or gifting — perfect for anyone ready to elevate their brow game with style. Kristian Lyons does Dr. Sam's brows and has for years, she is amazing!

Pixie Dust Biodegradable Glitter
$100

Starting bid

Pixie Dust Biodegradable Glitter – New Orleans’ eco-friendly choice for sparkle! Their plant-based, 100% biodegradable glitter offers all the fun of traditional glitter — for parties, crafts, parades, and more — without harming the environment. Perfect for celebrations that sparkle responsibly.

Bundle includes: $15 Merchandise, $200 Party Booking, Glitter, and 50% off custom party favors. Approximate Value: $300

Jean-Luc Pasquet Cognac
$175

Starting bid

Only sold in Paris France! This Jean-Luc Pasquet Cognac Grande Champagne is not available in the USA, and is only sold in limited quantities. Estimated retail: $350

Tulane Sports Ticket Package
$125

Starting bid

Cheer on the Green Wave with this exciting Tulane Athletics ticket bundle! This package includes 4 tickets each to a Men’s Basketball game, a Women’s Basketball game, and a Tulane Baseball game. Perfect for sports fans, families, or group outings—enjoy top-tier college athletics across three thrilling seasons!

Cooler Party Bundle
$150

Starting bid

Vintage Armagnac Tasting Collection
$200

Starting bid

Includes:

1999- Domaine Séailles

1993- Millésime

2008- Domaine De Charron

1990- Domaine le Frêche

1998- Millésime

2006- Domaine le Frêche

2004- Domaine Pouy

2015- Château de Lacquy


Estimated Value: $400

Louisiana Themed Basked
$125

Starting bid

A Beauxmart donation, this Louisiana-themed basket contains Tony's dirty rice, Louisiana Supreme Garlic butter sauce, and so much more!


$100 Gift Card to Red Dog Diner item
$100 Gift Card to Red Dog Diner
$50

Starting bid

Red Dog Diner on Magazine Street in the Garden District tblends rustic farmhouse charm with inventive comfort food—think macaroni‑and‑cheese waffles, Crusted Crab Eggs Sardou, brisket hash omelet, fresh salads and sandwiches on housemade focaccia, pizza, and plates like Redfish and Grits. The space is known for a warm, reclaimed‑wood, rustic farmhouse feel, a full bar, and a menu that leans especially hard into brunch, sandwiches, salads, and shareable small plates.

$100 Gift Card to The Rum House item
$100 Gift Card to The Rum House
$50

Starting bid

The Rum House in New Orleans, LA. Caribbean-Inspired Taqueria & Rum Bar, in a casual lively setting, offering 17 different taco choices with layers of island flavor, sandwiches, salads, entrees, and Damn good Nachos! The bar has over 200 rums and an extensive menu of boat drinks and margaritas.

Coconut Beach Spring League Team
$200

Starting bid

Valued at $425, this gives the lucky auction winner a 6-player team for the spring 2026 team.

Swoon Clothing Store $100 Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

Refresh your wardrobe with a $100 gift card to Swoon, one of New Orleans’ favorite boutiques for stylish, modern, and effortlessly chic apparel. From everyday staples to standout statement pieces, Swoon offers thoughtfully curated fashion for every occasion. Treat yourself—or someone you love—to something beautiful!

Handmade Rainbow Floor Tapestry by Ms. Laurie
$75

Starting bid

Brighten any space with this beautiful handmade floor tapestry, featuring concentric rainbow circles that radiate warmth, creativity, and joy. Crafted with care by Ms. Laurie from the Weekday School, this one-of-a-kind piece brings color, intention, and artistry into classrooms, playrooms, meditation spaces, or cozy corners at home.

Both functional and decorative, this tapestry is perfect for gathering, grounding, or adding a vibrant focal point to any room—made with love by a cherished member of our extended school community.

