Ask Wonder Explore's Dec 13 2025 Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Embrace the mystery and magic of New Orleans with this beautifully illustrated New Orleans–themed Tarot deck. Each card celebrates the city’s vibrant culture, history, and spirit—from the rhythm of jazz and the glow of the French Quarter to the wisdom of its ancestral traditions. Perfect for collectors, spiritual seekers, or lovers of New Orleans art, this unique deck invites you to explore intuition, storytelling, and the soulful energy that makes the Crescent City unlike any other.
Starting bid
Make your next celebration unforgettable with a one-day rental of a vibrant inflatable bounce house! Available for a full day of fun; recommended for ages 3 and up. Market value: $300
Starting bid
Dovetail Bar is a craft cocktail and coffee venue located in the lobby of the Schaeffer Hotel; a boutique property on the periphery of the French Quarter. Win this $200 value gift certificate to use for a fun night out or to enjoy a coffee during the day.
Starting bid
Win a full week of summer camp for your student worth $385 at reduced price! Visit the AWE website for more information.
Starting bid
This is a one-hour marketing consultation with Gio Llontop tailored for businesses. During the session, we’ll conduct a brief audit of your current marketing approach and provide a few clear, actionable recommendations to help you improve your visibility and outreach. It’s a concise, practical session focused on giving your business a quick marketing tune-up. Market value: $150.
Starting bid
Treat yourself and your family or friends to a trip to New Orleans' National WWII Museum. From the original Louisiana Memorial Pavilion to the brand-new Liberation Pavilion, the Museum’s seven-acre, seven-pavilion campus offers immersive exhibits and an expansive collection of artifacts and personal accounts that take visitors inside the story of World War II. Market value: $140
Starting bid
Give yourself a break and your kids a fun-filled day of personalized care and kid-directed activities from former AWE educator and current childcare worker Cal Oliver. Cal has 5 years of childcare experience with ages 2 and up and is happy to adapt to your current needs whether your child is sick or you simply need a day off. Scheduling subject to availability. Limit 3 children for 8 hours or less.
Market Value: $170
Starting bid
Wrap yourself in warmth and community with this beautiful handmade crochet bundle, featuring a cozy crocheted blanket, a stylish crochet bag, and matching crochet gloves—each piece made with love by talented AWE parents.
The blanket was handcrafted by our Vice President, Lizzie (Annabelle’s mom), bringing care, craftsmanship, and heart into every stitch. The bag and gloves were lovingly created by Maggie (River’s mom), blending function, fashion, and handmade charm.
This one-of-a-kind set is perfect for cozy nights, thoughtful gifting, or supporting local artistry while giving back to our AWE community. A true bundle of comfort, creativity, and connection.
Starting bid
Treat the book lover in your life (even if that's you!) to a basket full of goodies including two signed books from local author Amorina Carlton - her debut novel "The Holloway Boy" and a book of short stories including one of her stories alongside those of other authors from around the world.
About the novel:
Starting over isn't as simple as leaving. Sometimes, the past follows you.
Shelby Marshall is ready for a fresh start. College means freedom — from her too small hometown, her complicated family, and the blurred lines of a relationship that should never have happened. But when a familiar face shows up in her new city, Shelby finds herself pulled back into a relationship she just can't seem to shake.
Trying to rewrite her story and overcome her past, Shelby navigates first love, betrayal, and the trauma of growing up too fast. As new friendships form and long-buried secrets rise to the surface, she starts to question everything she thought she knew about love, faith, and herself.
The Holloway Boy is a New Adult story of resilience, growth, and learning to trust your voice — even when it falters.
Starting bid
Choice of print or website editing service from Amorina Carlton, LLC
See website for specifics:
Starting bid
For this audio recorded reading, you can choose one specific question, or choose a category such as “love” “career”, or “general”. You will then receive a link via email where you can listen to your messages and see your cards.
Starting bid
For this audio recorded reading, you must provide your date, place, and time of birth. With this information, I will be able to provide you information on your specific astrological placements, their meanings, and how to maximize them given the current astrological transits. You will receive a link via email where you can listen to your messages and see your chart.
Starting bid
Butterscotch Bar Cookies—these are NOT vegan but they are absolutely delicious.
Starting bid
Discover the charm of La Casita - St. Roch - Self-Seclusion Shotgun Home, your perfect getaway in New Orleans. This delightful 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom house offers a cozy retreat for up to 3 guests, making it an excellent choice for couples or small families.
Your stay includes a minimum nightly requirement of just one night, ensuring you can indulge in a brief escape or a longer vacation as you wish. The home is designed with your comfort in mind and comes equipped with essential amenities that make it feel like a home away from home.
Enjoy modern conveniences such as air conditioning, quality bedding and linens, high-speed internet access, and a fully equipped kitchen for all your culinary needs. Additionally, you'll appreciate the convenience of laundry facilities and a private parking space, ensuring a hassle-free experience during your stay.
Gather around the television for a cozy movie night after a day of exploring the vibrant neighborhoods of New Orleans. Whether you are looking for a peaceful retreat or an adventure-filled trip, La Casita provides the ideal setting for your next escape.
Starting bid
Ms. Hannah’s STEM Birthday Party
Make your child’s special day unforgettable with Ms. Hannah’s STEM Birthday Party—a hands-on, high-energy celebration perfect for curious kids ages 3–14! Each party is packed into a fun-filled 2-hour experience featuring exciting science and chemistry experiments, creative building challenges, and interactive STEM stations that spark imagination and discovery.
Kids will watch things fizz, pop, glow, and transform as they explore real scientific concepts in a fun, safe, and age-appropriate way. From bubbling reactions to colorful slime, simple circuits, engineering challenges, and more—every moment is designed to inspire wonder.
Ms. Hannah provides all materials, manages setup and cleanup, and guides up to 20 young scientists through an unforgettable adventure.
A birthday party where fun meets learning—and every child leaves feeling like a real scientist!
Starting bid
Honey Deaux Repair specializes in high-quality minor home repairs designed to make your space safer, smoother, and more functional—without the hassle of an all-day project. Our services focus on quick, efficient jobs that can be completed in approximately two hours or less, giving homeowners reliable solutions right when they need them.
Services include:
Honey Deaux Repair is perfect for busy families, seniors, renters, and homeowners who need trustworthy, skilled help with the everyday tasks that keep a home running smoothly. Quick, dependable, and done right—just how home repair should be.
Starting bid
Samille (she/her) originally from present day South Jersey, former Lenape lands, has called Bulbancha home going on 7 years now. She attended The People's Medicine school and now refers to herself as a baby herbalist. In New Orleans, under the name Plantainfutures, Samille offers Breathwork and other creative and healing practices. Studying with The Breath Liberation Society under the guidance of Chauna Bryant, she offers a donation based community Breathwork at Speakeasy Farm on or around the New and Full Moon. Along with that Plantainfutures has a strong practice with the moon and offers children's programming under the name, The Lunar Astronomy Circle. She likes to center creativity and storytelling in all that she does. Follow Plantainfutures on IG for all offerings.
Starting bid
Forever Driven Martial Arts is offering 1 month free of Taekwondo classes with uniform and weapon included. For ages 3 and up.
At Forever Driven Martial Arts, our focus is on transforming lives through the power of Taekwondo, structured coaching, and a supportive community. From day one, we have been committed to helping each student reach their personal best by creating a space that is safe, family-friendly, and filled with encouragement.
We believe Taekwondo is for everyone. Whether your goal is to build confidence, learn self-defense, or improve focus and discipline, our programs are designed to support students of all ages and experience levels.
Starting bid
Brighten any room with Ms. Hannah’s whimsical 3D-Printed Ice Cream Lamp—a handcrafted, two-foot-tall statement piece that looks sweet enough to eat! Designed and printed in-house, this oversized ice cream cone features a swirl of “soft serve” topped with colorful donut sprinkles and detailed 3D-filament sprinkle cutouts that add texture and charm.
Perfect for bedrooms, playrooms, classrooms, or STEM spaces, this lamp brings joy, creativity, and a touch of dessert-themed magic to any environment. A true blend of art, engineering, and imagination—just like Ms. Hannah herself.
A fun, functional, and one-of-a-kind creation that lights up any space!
Starting bid
Whether you're hosting a backyard boil, block party, or fundraiser, this package has everything you need to kick off the fun—just add crawfish!
Starting bid
Enjoy a fresh, stylish look with a women’s haircut by Charlee at Mona Coiffeur’s Hair Salon. Charlee brings skill, care, and an eye for detail to every appointment—whether you’re looking for a chic trim, a bold new shape, or a complete transformation. Treat yourself to expert service in a warm, modern salon setting that leaves you feeling confident and refreshed.
Starting bid
Meet with the skilled midwives of Sacred Worker Bees for a compassionate and empowering 45-minute birth consultation. During this session, families receive personalized guidance on creating a thoughtful, informed birth plan, along with natural and holistic recommendations to support a healthy, grounded labor experience. With a focus on education, calm, and confidence, the Sacred Worker Bees team helps expectant parents prepare for a birth journey that aligns with their values and needs.
Starting bid
Treat yourself (or someone you love) to a beauty boost with a $50 gift card to Brow Therapy. Whether you’re looking for a fresh brow shape, a tint or henna treatment, or a waxing service to enhance your natural look — this gift card covers professional, expert brow care in a relaxing, welcoming studio.
Ideal for pampering, self-care, or gifting — perfect for anyone ready to elevate their brow game with style. Kristian Lyons does Dr. Sam's brows and has for years, she is amazing!
Starting bid
Pixie Dust Biodegradable Glitter – New Orleans’ eco-friendly choice for sparkle! Their plant-based, 100% biodegradable glitter offers all the fun of traditional glitter — for parties, crafts, parades, and more — without harming the environment. Perfect for celebrations that sparkle responsibly.
Bundle includes: $15 Merchandise, $200 Party Booking, Glitter, and 50% off custom party favors. Approximate Value: $300
Starting bid
Only sold in Paris France! This Jean-Luc Pasquet Cognac Grande Champagne is not available in the USA, and is only sold in limited quantities. Estimated retail: $350
Starting bid
Cheer on the Green Wave with this exciting Tulane Athletics ticket bundle! This package includes 4 tickets each to a Men’s Basketball game, a Women’s Basketball game, and a Tulane Baseball game. Perfect for sports fans, families, or group outings—enjoy top-tier college athletics across three thrilling seasons!
Starting bid
Starting bid
Includes:
1999- Domaine Séailles
1993- Millésime
2008- Domaine De Charron
1990- Domaine le Frêche
1998- Millésime
2006- Domaine le Frêche
2004- Domaine Pouy
2015- Château de Lacquy
Estimated Value: $400
Starting bid
A Beauxmart donation, this Louisiana-themed basket contains Tony's dirty rice, Louisiana Supreme Garlic butter sauce, and so much more!
Starting bid
Red Dog Diner on Magazine Street in the Garden District tblends rustic farmhouse charm with inventive comfort food—think macaroni‑and‑cheese waffles, Crusted Crab Eggs Sardou, brisket hash omelet, fresh salads and sandwiches on housemade focaccia, pizza, and plates like Redfish and Grits. The space is known for a warm, reclaimed‑wood, rustic farmhouse feel, a full bar, and a menu that leans especially hard into brunch, sandwiches, salads, and shareable small plates.
Starting bid
The Rum House in New Orleans, LA. Caribbean-Inspired Taqueria & Rum Bar, in a casual lively setting, offering 17 different taco choices with layers of island flavor, sandwiches, salads, entrees, and Damn good Nachos! The bar has over 200 rums and an extensive menu of boat drinks and margaritas.
Starting bid
Valued at $425, this gives the lucky auction winner a 6-player team for the spring 2026 team.
Starting bid
Refresh your wardrobe with a $100 gift card to Swoon, one of New Orleans’ favorite boutiques for stylish, modern, and effortlessly chic apparel. From everyday staples to standout statement pieces, Swoon offers thoughtfully curated fashion for every occasion. Treat yourself—or someone you love—to something beautiful!
Starting bid
Brighten any space with this beautiful handmade floor tapestry, featuring concentric rainbow circles that radiate warmth, creativity, and joy. Crafted with care by Ms. Laurie from the Weekday School, this one-of-a-kind piece brings color, intention, and artistry into classrooms, playrooms, meditation spaces, or cozy corners at home.
Both functional and decorative, this tapestry is perfect for gathering, grounding, or adding a vibrant focal point to any room—made with love by a cherished member of our extended school community.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!