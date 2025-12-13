Ask Wonder Explore's Dec 13 2025 Silent Auction

Treat the book lover in your life (even if that's you!) to a basket full of goodies including two signed books from local author Amorina Carlton - her debut novel "The Holloway Boy" and a book of short stories including one of her stories alongside those of other authors from around the world.





About the novel:

Starting over isn't as simple as leaving. Sometimes, the past follows you.



Shelby Marshall is ready for a fresh start. College means freedom — from her too small hometown, her complicated family, and the blurred lines of a relationship that should never have happened. But when a familiar face shows up in her new city, Shelby finds herself pulled back into a relationship she just can't seem to shake.



Trying to rewrite her story and overcome her past, Shelby navigates first love, betrayal, and the trauma of growing up too fast. As new friendships form and long-buried secrets rise to the surface, she starts to question everything she thought she knew about love, faith, and herself.



The Holloway Boy is a New Adult story of resilience, growth, and learning to trust your voice — even when it falters.