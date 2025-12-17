ASL Discovery Weekend

Hosted by
About this event
Perfect for individuals who are new to ASL or ready to start building a strong foundation. This level introduces the essentials of visual communication, including handshapes, movement, facial expressions, fingerspelling basics, and early vocabulary. Participants will gain confidence using ASL in everyday routines and interactions.
Designed for learners who already know some ASL and want to expand their signing skills. This level focuses on building vocabulary, improving clarity, strengthening expressive skills, and developing visual structure. Participants will practice classifiers, directional verbs, conversational strategies, and techniques that support natural, confident communication.
Ideal for learners who are ready to deepen their expressive signing and conversational fluency. This level explores storytelling techniques, spatial mapping, classifier use, advanced fingerspelling, and the five parameters in action. Participants will engage in interactive activities that promote fluid, meaningful ASL communication across a variety of real-life situations.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!