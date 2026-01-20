ASP 2026 Fundraiser

That hem isn't going to fix itself — and now it doesn't have to. Janice Lamb is a talented Evanston seamstress (and proud grandmother of one of our youth!) offering one hour of mending services. Hem that needs redoing? Done. Zipper that gave up? Fixed. Dress that would be perfect if it just fit a little better? Consider it tailored. One hour with Janice and your closet will never be the same. Coordinate scheduling after the auction ends.