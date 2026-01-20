ASP 2026 Fundraiser

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Fresh flowers, a thriving garden, and cake. What more could you need? This package includes a $100 gift certificate to West End Florist & Garden Center to spend however your heart desires, plus a beautiful vanilla confetti bundt cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes that's almost too pretty to eat. Almost.
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Upper Deck Baseball 1991 Edition 100-Card: The Collector’s Choice
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Score Baseball 1992 Major League Collectors Set 910 Cards
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Topps Baseball 2006 Complete Set 659 Cards
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Fleer Baseball 2006 400-card Factory Set
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Topps Baseball 2006 Updates & Highlights Complete Set
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Handmade Porcelain Pedestal Vessel with Flower Arrangement available after ASP Dinner!
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1- In-Studio Portrait Session and 1- Premium 11x14 Print with Stuart-Rodgers Photography!
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Three hours of chess lessons from one of our brightest rising stars — Harper Henry, an 8th grader with serious skills and a knack for making the game click for beginners and beyond. Whether you're starting from scratch or looking to sharpen your strategy, Harper teaches kids and adults alike. A magnetic chess set is included so the learning doesn't stop when the lesson does. Coordinate scheduling with Harper directly. Check... and mate.
Starting bid
Two hours of crochet lessons with Grace, one of our gifted children from First UMC, plus three handmade treasures she crafted herself — a sweet little bee and two whales that are frankly almost unbearably cute. Whether you're a total beginner or just looking for a reason to finally try it, Grace is a patient and talented teacher for all ages. Schedule at your mutual convenience. Hook, yarn, and a very good time included.
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If you've been looking for an excuse to spend a day wandering Central Street, this is it. Five $25 gift cards — to Hewn, Toksido General Store, DeSalvo's, The Alchemist's Wife, and Heroines & Heroes — plus a stunning set of candlesticks from K Home make this package a love letter to one of Evanston's fun neighborhoods. Eat, shop, browse, repeat. You've earned it.
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There is exactly one thing better than a snickerdoodle, and that's a whole batch of them. These homemade beauties are available for pickup right at the ASP Dinner, so you won't even have to wait long. Bid early. Bid confidently. Protect your cookies.
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Parents, this one's for you. One of First UMC's youth is offering three hours of pure kid magic — your children (up to three!) will design their aprons, choose a baked good, and bake it from start to finish. All supplies included. No mess on your end. Just happy kids, fresh baked goods, and an afternoon or evening to yourself. Schedule at your mutual convenience after the auction ends. You're welcome in advance.
Starting bid
This is not your average auction item. One of our youth has a genuine gift for mask design — and this custom-designed face mask is proof. Bold, dramatic, and completely one of a kind, these masks are the kind of thing that stops people in their tracks at Halloween, costume parties, cosplay events, theater productions, or honestly anywhere you want to make a statement. Work with the artist to create something uniquely yours. Coordinate details after the fundraiser. Warning: people will ask where you got it.
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You know that list? The one with all the little household things you keep meaning to get to? Keith Jacobson of Steady Arc is here to make it shorter. This package includes one hour of professional handyman services — think installing shelving, paint touch-ups, replacing a light fixture, and more. One hour, one less thing to worry about. Coordinate scheduling after the auction ends.
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That hem isn't going to fix itself — and now it doesn't have to. Janice Lamb is a talented Evanston seamstress (and proud grandmother of one of our youth!) offering one hour of mending services. Hem that needs redoing? Done. Zipper that gave up? Fixed. Dress that would be perfect if it just fit a little better? Consider it tailored. One hour with Janice and your closet will never be the same. Coordinate scheduling after the auction ends.
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Meet "Really Royal" — a mounted fused-glass cross handcrafted by Scottsdale artist Lynda Neely, who also happens to be Matthew's great-grandmother and one of the most talented contributors to this auction. Mrs. Neely creates her pieces by heating two separate glass panels in a kiln until they reach 1,500 degrees, at which point the glass begins to move, bond, and transform. The sharp edges soften. The colors meld. Something entirely new emerges. This 2026 piece features dichroic glass, metallic stringers, oval jasper gemstones, a "black watch" background, and a "really rust" center square. Valued at $95. A genuine work of art with a genuine family story behind it.
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This basket is basically a hug in auction form. Snuggle up with a cozy blanket, work your way through a generous spread of chocolates, popcorn, and assorted treats, then cap it off with a $15 gift card to Pour and a $15 gift card to Frio Gelato. Whether you're treating yourself to a solo night in or sharing with someone you really like, this one checks every box. Bid high and don't look back.
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This is a proper night out. A First Pres couple with a deep love of music is treating one lucky pair to an evening at the Grant Park Music Festival Choral Concert — transportation included, dinner included, and memories absolutely guaranteed. Grant Park's summer concerts are one of Chicago's true treasures, and experiencing a choral performance with people who genuinely love this music? That's the kind of evening you'll still be talking about in December. Date coordinated with the winner. Dress nicely. You deserve a real night out.
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Six handmade crochet Christmas snowflakes — because your holiday decor has been waiting for exactly this. Hang them on the tree, drape them in a window, or tuck them into a gift. No two snowflakes are alike, and these are no exception. Cute, cozy, and ready to become a new Christmas tradition.
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