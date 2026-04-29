Aspen Cycling Club Skills Clinics

Offered by
About this shop
📍 Two Creeks
Topic: Cornering, bike handling, road safety, slow-speed balance, and rider control.
Please bring both sneakers and cycling shoes.
June 9
6pm
Cripple Creek Bike and Backcountry- Willits Location
July 14
6pm
Cripple Creek Bike and Backcountry- Willits Location
📍 Brush Creek Intercept Lot
These beginner-friendly clinics will focus on foundational mountain bike skills, rider confidence, and trail technique.
📍 Prince Creek Bull Pen Parking Lot, Carbondale
These beginner-friendly clinics will focus on foundational mountain bike skills, rider confidence, and trail technique.
📍 Roaring Fork High School
Topic: Advanced paceline skills, lapping wheels, and building comfort riding in close proximity with other cyclists.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!