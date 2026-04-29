Aspen Cycling Club

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Aspen Cycling Club

About this shop

Aspen Cycling Club Skills Clinics

Road Bike: Thursday, June 4 | 6:00–8:00 PM
Free

📍 Two Creeks
Topic: Cornering, bike handling, road safety, slow-speed balance, and rider control.
Please bring both sneakers and cycling shoes.

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Trailside Repairs- June 9
Free

June 9
6pm
Cripple Creek Bike and Backcountry- Willits Location

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Brake Bleed- July 14
$20

July 14
6pm
Cripple Creek Bike and Backcountry- Willits Location

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MTB: Tuesday, May 19 | 6:00–8:00 PM
Free

📍 Brush Creek Intercept Lot
These beginner-friendly clinics will focus on foundational mountain bike skills, rider confidence, and trail technique.

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MTB: Tuesday, May 26 | 6:00–8:00 PM
Free

📍 Prince Creek Bull Pen Parking Lot, Carbondale
These beginner-friendly clinics will focus on foundational mountain bike skills, rider confidence, and trail technique.

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Road Bike:Thursday, May 28 | 6:00–8:00 PM
Free

📍 Roaring Fork High School
Topic: Advanced paceline skills, lapping wheels, and building comfort riding in close proximity with other cyclists.

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