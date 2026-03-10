Aspen Meadow PTO's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
You and one friend get to join Mrs. Altena for donuts before school starting at 7:15am.
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
You and one friend get to join Mrs. Gongwer for donuts before school starting at 7:15am.
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
You and one friend get to join Mrs. Martz for donuts before school starting at 7:15am.
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
You and one friend get to join Mrs. McCormick for donuts before school starting at 7:15am.
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
You and one friend get to join Miss Owens for donuts before school starting at 7:15am.
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
You and one friend will get to have Pizza and watch a TV show with Mrs. Brunson on Wednesday, April 29th from 2:30pm - 3:15pm.
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
You and one friend will get to have Pizza and watch a TV show with Mrs. Harris on Wednesday, April 29th from 2:30pm - 3:15pm.
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
You and one friend will get to have Pizza and watch a TV show with Mrs. Kuhn on Wednesday, April 29th from 2:30pm - 3:15pm.
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
You and one friend will get to have Pizza and watch a TV show with Mrs. Molenhouse on Wednesday, April 29th from 2:30pm - 3:15pm.
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
You and one friend will get to have Pizza and watch a TV show with Mrs. Wight on Wednesday, April 29th from 2:30pm - 3:15pm.
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Mrs. Brothers will be hosting one 1st grade student to spend their lunch recess with baby chicks on May 4th. There are 4 listings for this. You can also get your picture taken holding a chick.
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Mrs. Brothers will be hosting one 1st grade student to spend their lunch recess with baby chicks on May 4th. There are 4 listings for this. You can also get your picture taken holding a chick.
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Mrs. Brothers will be hosting one 1st grade student to spend their lunch recess with baby chicks on May 4th. There are 4 listings for this. You can also get your picture taken holding a chick.
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Mrs. Brothers will be hosting one 1st grade student to spend their lunch recess with baby chicks on May 4th. There are 4 listings for this. You can also get your picture taken holding a chick.
Starting bid
Mrs. Brothers will be hosting you and your family after school to play with baby chicks from 2:30-3:00pm on Friday May 1st. Mrs. Brothers can share information about the incubation and growth of baby chicks.
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Mrs. Brothers will be hosting you and your family after school to play with ducklings from 2:30-3:00pm on Friday May 8th. Mrs. Brothers can share information about the incubation and growth of ducklings.
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Mrs. Gulley will be hosting you and your family after school to play with baby chicks from 2:30-3:00pm on Thursday April 30th.
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Enjoy a pizza lunch with Mrs. Rednour and up to two friends.
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Enjoy a pizza lunch with Mrs. Rednour and up to two friends.
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Enjoy a pizza lunch with Mrs. Berghoff and one friend.
Value: Priceless
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