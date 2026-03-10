Aspen Meadow PTO

Hosted by

Aspen Meadow PTO

About this event

Sales closed

Aspen Meadow PTO's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

Aspen Meadow, 2650 Hathaway Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46818, USA

Donuts with Mrs. Altena item
Donuts with Mrs. Altena
$10

Starting bid

You and one friend get to join Mrs. Altena for donuts before school starting at 7:15am.


Value: Priceless

Donuts with Mrs. Gongwer item
Donuts with Mrs. Gongwer
$10

Starting bid

You and one friend get to join Mrs. Gongwer for donuts before school starting at 7:15am.


Value: Priceless

Donuts with Mrs. Martz item
Donuts with Mrs. Martz
$10

Starting bid

You and one friend get to join Mrs. Martz for donuts before school starting at 7:15am.


Value: Priceless

Donuts with Mrs. McCormick item
Donuts with Mrs. McCormick
$10

Starting bid

You and one friend get to join Mrs. McCormick for donuts before school starting at 7:15am.


Value: Priceless

Donuts with Miss Owens item
Donuts with Miss Owens
$10

Starting bid

You and one friend get to join Miss Owens for donuts before school starting at 7:15am.


Value: Priceless

Pizza and a Show with Mrs. Brunson item
Pizza and a Show with Mrs. Brunson item
Pizza and a Show with Mrs. Brunson
$10

Starting bid

You and one friend will get to have Pizza and watch a TV show with Mrs. Brunson on Wednesday, April 29th from 2:30pm - 3:15pm.


Value: Priceless

Pizza and a Show with Mrs. Harris item
Pizza and a Show with Mrs. Harris item
Pizza and a Show with Mrs. Harris
$10

Starting bid

You and one friend will get to have Pizza and watch a TV show with Mrs. Harris on Wednesday, April 29th from 2:30pm - 3:15pm.


Value: Priceless

Pizza and a Show with Mrs. Kuhn item
Pizza and a Show with Mrs. Kuhn item
Pizza and a Show with Mrs. Kuhn
$10

Starting bid

You and one friend will get to have Pizza and watch a TV show with Mrs. Kuhn on Wednesday, April 29th from 2:30pm - 3:15pm.


Value: Priceless

Pizza and a Show with Mrs. Molenhouse item
Pizza and a Show with Mrs. Molenhouse item
Pizza and a Show with Mrs. Molenhouse
$10

Starting bid

You and one friend will get to have Pizza and watch a TV show with Mrs. Molenhouse on Wednesday, April 29th from 2:30pm - 3:15pm.


Value: Priceless

Pizza and a Show with Mrs. Wight item
Pizza and a Show with Mrs. Wight item
Pizza and a Show with Mrs. Wight
$10

Starting bid

You and one friend will get to have Pizza and watch a TV show with Mrs. Wight on Wednesday, April 29th from 2:30pm - 3:15pm.


Value: Priceless

1st grader Lunch Recess with baby chicks #1 item
1st grader Lunch Recess with baby chicks #1
$10

Starting bid

Mrs. Brothers will be hosting one 1st grade student to spend their lunch recess with baby chicks on May 4th. There are 4 listings for this. You can also get your picture taken holding a chick.


Value: Priceless

1st grader Lunch Recess with baby chicks #2 item
1st grader Lunch Recess with baby chicks #2
$10

Starting bid

Mrs. Brothers will be hosting one 1st grade student to spend their lunch recess with baby chicks on May 4th. There are 4 listings for this. You can also get your picture taken holding a chick.


Value: Priceless

1st grader Lunch Recess with baby chicks #3 item
1st grader Lunch Recess with baby chicks #3
$10

Starting bid

Mrs. Brothers will be hosting one 1st grade student to spend their lunch recess with baby chicks on May 4th. There are 4 listings for this. You can also get your picture taken holding a chick.


Value: Priceless

1st grader Lunch Recess with baby chicks #4 item
1st grader Lunch Recess with baby chicks #4
$10

Starting bid

Mrs. Brothers will be hosting one 1st grade student to spend their lunch recess with baby chicks on May 4th. There are 4 listings for this. You can also get your picture taken holding a chick.

After school family session with baby chicks item
After school family session with baby chicks
$10

Starting bid

Mrs. Brothers will be hosting you and your family after school to play with baby chicks from 2:30-3:00pm on Friday May 1st. Mrs. Brothers can share information about the incubation and growth of baby chicks.


Value: Priceless

After school family session with ducklings item
After school family session with ducklings
$10

Starting bid

Mrs. Brothers will be hosting you and your family after school to play with ducklings from 2:30-3:00pm on Friday May 8th. Mrs. Brothers can share information about the incubation and growth of ducklings.


Value: Priceless

Afternoon family play with Baby Chicks item
Afternoon family play with Baby Chicks
$10

Starting bid

Mrs. Gulley will be hosting you and your family after school to play with baby chicks from 2:30-3:00pm on Thursday April 30th.


Value: Priceless

Pizza Lunch with Mrs. Rednour #1 item
Pizza Lunch with Mrs. Rednour #1
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy a pizza lunch with Mrs. Rednour and up to two friends.


Value: Priceless

Pizza Lunch with Mrs. Rednour #2 item
Pizza Lunch with Mrs. Rednour #2
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy a pizza lunch with Mrs. Rednour and up to two friends.


Value: Priceless

Pizza Lunch with Mrs. Berghoff (Ciocca) item
Pizza Lunch with Mrs. Berghoff (Ciocca)
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy a pizza lunch with Mrs. Berghoff and one friend.


Value: Priceless

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