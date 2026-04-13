Aspen Meadow PTO's Silent Auction - PART TWO

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Starting bid
This beautiful basket contains sweatshirt (size small), mug, and certificate for 1 free dozen cookies ($50 value)
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Enjoy a $50 gift card from Vinland Winery!
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Enjoy a $20 gift card and a Sweet Sanity baseball hat!
Starting bid
Enjoy a $100 gift card to Woodhouse Day Spa!
Starting bid
Enjoy FOUR tickets to any eligible concert during the 2026-2027 season.
Excludes Special concerts, Bach in the Barn, and performances with the Fort Wayne Ballet. (over $100 value)
Expire May 31, 2027
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Enjoy one month free and your annual membership fee waived! ($100 value)
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Enjoy FOUR box seat tickets to any 2026 Indianapolis Indians home game! Restrictions may apply ($76 value)
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Enjoy TWO tickets to any 2026 regular season Tincaps game (Excludes July 4th) ($20 value)
Starting bid
Basket contains a $25 gift card, Moana Wet Brush, Moroccan Oil gift set, Biolage Deep Treatment pack.
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Enjoy four day passes to the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo! Valid only during the 2026 Zoo season. ($100 value)
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Enjoy TWO free drop-in sessions of Pickleball at Power Courts and your very own pickleball set! ($50 value)
Starting bid
Enjoy TWO Silver Band entries to Power Up. This includes the ropes course, slick slides, rock walls, todller zone, air pad basketball, ninja warrior course, duckpin bowling and hittrax batting cage! ($56 value!) Expires 8/1/2026
*Cannot be used with any other cards or discounts. Does not include socks. Cannot use with same card. Limit one per day.
Starting bid
Enjoy TWO Silver Band entries to Power Up. This includes the ropes course, slick slides, rock walls, todller zone, air pad basketball, ninja warrior course, duckpin bowling and hittrax batting cage! ($56 value!) Expires 8/1/2026
*Cannot be used with any other cards or discounts. Does not include socks. Cannot use with same card. Limit one per day.
Starting bid
Enjoy ONE Gold Band (Only good Monday-Thursday)
This includes the ropes course, slick slides, rock walls, toddler zone, air pad basketball, ninja warrior course, duckpin bowling, hittrax batting cage, golf simulator, and axe throwing!!! ($27 value!) Expires 8/1/2026
*Cannot be used with any other cards or discounts. Does not include socks. Cannot use with same card. Limit one per day.
Starting bid
Enjoy ONE Gold Band (Only good Friday and Saturday)
This includes the ropes course, slick slides, rock walls, toddler zone, air pad basketball, ninja warrior course, duckpin bowling, hittrax batting cage, golf simulator, and axe throwing!!! ($33 value!) Expires 8/1/2026
*Cannot be used with any other cards or discounts. Does not include socks. Cannot use with same card. Limit one per day.
Starting bid
Enjoy two DeBrand tour passes! Valid only at the Corporate Headquarters (10105 Auburn Road) Expire 3/1/2027 ($40 value)
Starting bid
Enjoy a $50 gift card to BJ's Brewhouse
Starting bid
Enjoy a $30 gift card from Bliss n Beyond
Starting bid
Enjoy a Science Central deluxe membership, hat, mini dig kit and chemistry kit. ($200 value)
Starting bid
Enjoy an Annual Family Membership to the FW Children's Zoo, Stuffed Monkey, Activity City Book, colored pencils, and a blanket courtesy of Summit Orthodontics (over $200 value)
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