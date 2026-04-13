Aspen Meadow PTO's Silent Auction - PART TWO

Enjoy ONE Gold Band (Only good Monday-Thursday)





This includes the ropes course, slick slides, rock walls, toddler zone, air pad basketball, ninja warrior course, duckpin bowling, hittrax batting cage, golf simulator, and axe throwing!!! ($27 value!) Expires 8/1/2026





*Cannot be used with any other cards or discounts. Does not include socks. Cannot use with same card. Limit one per day.