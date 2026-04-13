Aspen Meadow PTO

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Aspen Meadow PTO

About this event

Sales closed

Aspen Meadow PTO's Silent Auction - PART TWO

Pick-up location

Aspen Meadow, 2650 Hathaway Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46818, USA

Cookie Cottage Basket item
Cookie Cottage Basket item
Cookie Cottage Basket
$10

Starting bid

This beautiful basket contains sweatshirt (size small), mug, and certificate for 1 free dozen cookies ($50 value)

Vinland Winery Gift Card item
Vinland Winery Gift Card item
Vinland Winery Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy a $50 gift card from Vinland Winery!

Sweet Sanity Goodies item
Sweet Sanity Goodies item
Sweet Sanity Goodies
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy a $20 gift card and a Sweet Sanity baseball hat!

Woodhouse Day Spa item
Woodhouse Day Spa
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy a $100 gift card to Woodhouse Day Spa!

Fort Wayne Philharmonics item
Fort Wayne Philharmonics item
Fort Wayne Philharmonics
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy FOUR tickets to any eligible concert during the 2026-2027 season.


Excludes Special concerts, Bach in the Barn, and performances with the Fort Wayne Ballet. (over $100 value)


Expire May 31, 2027

More Than Gymnastics item
More Than Gymnastics
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy one month free and your annual membership fee waived! ($100 value)

Indianapolis Indians Game item
Indianapolis Indians Game item
Indianapolis Indians Game
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy FOUR box seat tickets to any 2026 Indianapolis Indians home game! Restrictions may apply ($76 value)



Fort Wayne Tincaps item
Fort Wayne Tincaps item
Fort Wayne Tincaps
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy TWO tickets to any 2026 regular season Tincaps game (Excludes July 4th) ($20 value)

Classic Cuts basket item
Classic Cuts basket item
Classic Cuts basket
$10

Starting bid

Basket contains a $25 gift card, Moana Wet Brush, Moroccan Oil gift set, Biolage Deep Treatment pack.

Fort Wayne Children's Zoo item
Fort Wayne Children's Zoo
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy four day passes to the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo! Valid only during the 2026 Zoo season. ($100 value)

Power Courts Pickleball item
Power Courts Pickleball item
Power Courts Pickleball
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy TWO free drop-in sessions of Pickleball at Power Courts and your very own pickleball set! ($50 value)

Power Up Silver Band item
Power Up Silver Band item
Power Up Silver Band
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy TWO Silver Band entries to Power Up. This includes the ropes course, slick slides, rock walls, todller zone, air pad basketball, ninja warrior course, duckpin bowling and hittrax batting cage! ($56 value!) Expires 8/1/2026

*Cannot be used with any other cards or discounts. Does not include socks. Cannot use with same card. Limit one per day.

Power Up Silver Band item
Power Up Silver Band item
Power Up Silver Band
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy TWO Silver Band entries to Power Up. This includes the ropes course, slick slides, rock walls, todller zone, air pad basketball, ninja warrior course, duckpin bowling and hittrax batting cage! ($56 value!) Expires 8/1/2026

*Cannot be used with any other cards or discounts. Does not include socks. Cannot use with same card. Limit one per day.

Power up Gold Band - Weekday only item
Power up Gold Band - Weekday only item
Power up Gold Band - Weekday only
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy ONE Gold Band (Only good Monday-Thursday)


This includes the ropes course, slick slides, rock walls, toddler zone, air pad basketball, ninja warrior course, duckpin bowling, hittrax batting cage, golf simulator, and axe throwing!!! ($27 value!) Expires 8/1/2026


*Cannot be used with any other cards or discounts. Does not include socks. Cannot use with same card. Limit one per day.

Power Up Gold Band - Weekend Only item
Power Up Gold Band - Weekend Only item
Power Up Gold Band - Weekend Only
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy ONE Gold Band (Only good Friday and Saturday)


This includes the ropes course, slick slides, rock walls, toddler zone, air pad basketball, ninja warrior course, duckpin bowling, hittrax batting cage, golf simulator, and axe throwing!!! ($33 value!) Expires 8/1/2026


*Cannot be used with any other cards or discounts. Does not include socks. Cannot use with same card. Limit one per day.

DeBrand Tour Passes item
DeBrand Tour Passes item
DeBrand Tour Passes
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy two DeBrand tour passes! Valid only at the Corporate Headquarters (10105 Auburn Road) Expire 3/1/2027 ($40 value)

BJ's Brewhouse item
BJ's Brewhouse item
BJ's Brewhouse
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy a $50 gift card to BJ's Brewhouse

Bliss n Beyond item
Bliss n Beyond
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy a $30 gift card from Bliss n Beyond

Science Central Gift Basket item
Science Central Gift Basket item
Science Central Gift Basket
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy a Science Central deluxe membership, hat, mini dig kit and chemistry kit. ($200 value)

Summit Orthodontics Basket item
Summit Orthodontics Basket
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy an Annual Family Membership to the FW Children's Zoo, Stuffed Monkey, Activity City Book, colored pencils, and a blanket courtesy of Summit Orthodontics (over $200 value)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!