Grand Dames Of Aviation

Offered by

Grand Dames Of Aviation

About the memberships

Aspiring Dames Of Aviation Membership

Aspiring Dames of Aviation
Pay what you can

Valid until May 14, 2027

Members gain access to the Grand Dames of Aviation mentorship zoom event series, including quarterly live sessions featuring accomplished women across military, airline, corporate, instructional, and humanitarian aviation.


Members are gain free access to scholarship opportunities every year. Scholarship application fees are waved.


Our mission is to celebrate, educate, and inspire women in aviation—we do this by providing meaningful access to guidance, encouragement, and opportunity throughout every stage of the journey.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!