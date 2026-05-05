Aspiring Dames Of Aviation Membership

About the memberships
Valid until May 14, 2027
Members gain access to the Grand Dames of Aviation mentorship zoom event series, including quarterly live sessions featuring accomplished women across military, airline, corporate, instructional, and humanitarian aviation.
Members are gain free access to scholarship opportunities every year. Scholarship application fees are waved.
Our mission is to celebrate, educate, and inspire women in aviation—we do this by providing meaningful access to guidance, encouragement, and opportunity throughout every stage of the journey.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!